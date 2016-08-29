Monday's local clipboard

Two second-half goals sparked East Grand Forks Senior High to a win over Fergus Falls at home Monday.

Brooke Filipi and Brynn Hillman netted unassisted goals five minutes apart to seal the win. Mackenzie Whalen registered five saves in goal to pick up the shutout.

"I thought the first half we were toe to toe," said Senior High coach Jessica Bina.

"We just came out so much better in the second half; we were winning the foot races and took control of the game. Our defense played well the whole 80 minutes."

The Green Wave improved to 2-0-1 on the season.

Prep cross country

Ackley takes crown

MOORHEAD—Karley Ackley won the West Fargo Invitational on Monday, running a time of 18 minutes, 8.97 seconds to pace Grand Forks Central to a second-place finish.

Other Central runners to crack the top 10 were Rachel Torrey and Alexis Roehl, who placed fifth and ninth, respectively.

Grand Forks Red River placed fourth in the boys competition with a team total of 88. The Roughriders were led by Ben Hutchison, who placed second with a time of 16:36.26. Central finished in sixth place with 136 points.

Swimming

GF swimmer ties national mark

Robin Tracy of Grand Forks won two events and tied a national record recently at the 2016 U.S. Masters Swimming Summer National Championship in Gresham, Ore.

Tracy won the 50 meter breaststroke in the women's 50-54 division. She won the event in 37.31 seconds, tying the national record.

She also won the 100 breaststroke in 1:25.69 . Also, she placed eighth in the 50 butterfly, ninth in the 200 breaststroke and 11th in the 50 freestyle.

Keisuke Yagi of Grand Forks won the 50 breaststroke in the men's 30-34 division. His winning time was 29.31 seconds. Yagi also placed third in the 100 breaststroke.

In the men's 75-79 division, Will Gosnold was a triple winner. The Grand Forks swimmer won the 50 freestyle (32.04 seconds), the 100 freestyle (1:11.16) and the 200 freestyle (2:47.53).