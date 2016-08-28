His dad, Adail, was a semi-professional soccer player in Brazil before competing in kickboxing in Canada.

His brother, Kyle, is a 25-year-old hoping to rise the ranks in mixed martial arts and boxing.

Brady, at 5-foot-10 and 225 pounds, also brings the fight when he carries the ball as the No. 2 running back for UND, which opens the season Thursday night at 6 at Stony Brook University in New York.

"Brady has taken his game to the next level," UND running backs coach Kevin Maurice said. "I think he's made major strides and the sky is the limit for him. He'll make some great contributions this year."

With his dad a native of Brazil, Oliveira said his first sport growing up was soccer. He didn't play football until he was 13.

But Oliveira made a big splash in high school football in Winnipeg. He rushed 170 times for 2,220 yards and 34 rushing touchdowns as a senior and was named the Winnipeg High School Football League Potter Division Offensive Player of the Year.

He rushed for more than 200 yards in six of seven regular-season starts, including a 370-yard, six-touchdown outing that broke the WHSFL record for single-game touchdowns.

In all, he broke the WHSFL regular-season records for rushing yards, touchdowns and points.

The prep accolades translated well in Oliveira's first season on UND's campus.

As a true freshman, Oliveira saw action in eight games. He was second on the team in rushing with 348 yards on 60 carries (5.8 yards per carry).

But just as Oliveira had become a key piece of the UND offense last season, he tore his MCL in the home finale against Northern Colorado.

Oliveira didn't waste any time with the injury. Not only did he rehab the injury quickly, but he also added emphasis on the mental side of the game during spring ball.

"He was the guy in spring ball practice right next to me, bugging me about the next play," Maurice said. "He's kind of a football gym rat. He stayed in Grand Forks this summer and trimmed some body fat. That's translated here on the field."

Many years, Oliveira might have been UND's go-to running back. But All-American John Santiago, in the same recruiting class as Oliveira, exploded onto the scene as a true freshman.

Santiago ran for more than 100 yards in every Big Sky Conference game in 2015.

Santiago's stardom has overshadowed some of Oliveira's abilities, although that hasn't impacted their relationship negatively. The two go to class together as criminal justice majors, eat lunch together and study film together.

"With those guys, what I see and admire is they're unselfish," Maurice said. "When John is out there, Brady is his biggest fan. When Brady is out there, John is his biggest fan. They have really good chemistry."

The duo will play a big role in the season opener against the Seawolves.

UND plans to play all four running backs against Stony Brook: Santiago, Oliveira, Oscar Nevermann and Austin Gordon.

"One through four, our guys need to be ready to execute," Maurice said. "Each guy needs to know his role and execute it."