Berger gets his turn at center

Aug 12, 2016; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Minnesota Vikings center Joe Berger (61) against the Cincinnati Bengals in a preseason NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium. The Vikings won 17-16. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—The battle at center is winding down for the Vikings, and a decision is expected soon.

Joe Berger started and played the first half in Sunday's 23-10 preseason win over San Diego at U.S. Bank Stadium. But Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said not too much should be read into that as Berger battles John Sullivan for the job.

Sullivan had started the first two preseason games and didn't play Sunday. Berger had started the first two at right guard in place of injured Brandon Fusco, and saw his first action of the preseason at center with Fusco back.

"It was really more of a thing, we've seen Sullivan in two preseason games (and) Berger hasn't played center in any of the two preseason games,'' Zimmer said. "We talked to (Berger on Saturday) and we hadn't seen that combination with him and Fusco together.''

Sullivan was Minnesota's starter for six straight years before missing all of last season with a back problem. Berger filled in and was rated the NFL's second-best center by Pro Football Focus.

"I don't know that it means that or it doesn't mean that,'' Berger said of Sunday being an indication he has the lead for the job. "Obviously, there's been talk during the (training) camp about (the competition) and we've not thought too much about that because you don't know what they're thinking.''

Offensive line coach Tony Sparano said last week that he expected a decision to be made not long after Sunday's game. The exhibition season concludes Thursday at home against Los Angeles, and starters often don't play in the finale.

"I think the opportunity is there, but we'll see,'' Berger said about again having a chance to start. "That's their decision and we'll let them sort that out. I want to play good football.''

Sendejo tightens grip on strong safety job

Andrew Sendejo has had a solid preseason, but he also might end up being the last Vikings strong safety candidate standing.

Sendejo was the starter last season and entered training camp No. 1 on the depth chart. His chances to start again seem even better after two competitors for the job were both limping around the locker room after Sunday's game.

Michael Griffin was on crutches, and wouldn't comment on his injury. Zimmer said Griffin's back locked up.

Antone Exum, who has been a long shot to win the job, was carted off the field in the second quarter and had his left knee in a brace after the game. Zimmer said Exum had an MRI but results weren't available yet.

Exum said he "just fell.'' Asked about the severity of his injury, he said, "I don't know.''

Meanwhile, Sendejo had a typical game. He was credited with three tackles and had a pass defended while being one of the few starters to play into the second half.

"I think I have an idea,'' Zimmer said after the game on his starter at strong safety. "I know (the media has) to ask me, but it's important I tell the players where I think they are before I tell you guys.''

Sendejo is in line to be the starter for a second straight year. Last season, he started 13 games while missing three because of injury.

"It really not up to me (who starts),'' Sendejo said. "I think that's up to them to figure out. I just go out and play ball. I just try to improve every day and try to get better.''

Injury updates

Also sidelined during Sunday's game was tight end MyCole Pruitt, who suffered a leg injury in the third quarter and did not return. Zimmer said Pruitt had an MRI, with the results not yet known.

Among those not playing for health-related reasons were defensive end Everson Griffen, offensive tackle Matt Kalil, cornerback Xavier Rhodes, linebacker Eric Kendricks, safety Anthony Harris, defensive tackle Scott Crichton and tight end Rhett Ellison.

Zimmer said it is nothing serious with Griffen, who was replaced by Danielle Hunter, and has said Kalil should be fine. Rhodes has a hamstring issue that is not considered serious and Ellison isn't quite ready after coming off the physically unable to perform list last week.

Kendricks practiced throughout the week, and there was some belief he would play. However, Kendricks, who suffered an apparent hamstring injury Aug. 6, missed his third straight preseason game.

"Obviously, I want to be out there, but I'm just listening to my trainers and coaches and working hard,'' Kendricks said.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.