Vikings open new stadium with preseason win

Minnesota defeated San Diego 23-10 Sunday in the first preseason game at the new stadium before a sellout crowd of 66,143. The regular-season opener is Sept. 18 against Green Bay.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater returned after sitting out one preseason game with an apparent sore shoulder, and he looked crisp. Playing the first half, Bridgewater completed 12 of 16 passes for 161 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph with 1:18 left in the half.

The touchdown put the Vikings up for good at 12-10. It was the final of three straight completions by Bridgewater totaling 68 yards. He set up the score with tosses of 19 yards to Charles Johnson and 22 to Stefon Diggs.

Starters not playing for the Vikings were running back Adrian Peterson, tackle Matt Kalil, defensive end Everson Griffen, cornerback Xavier Rhodes and linebacker Eric Kendricks.

Perhaps the only concern surrounding Bridgewater was having been sacked three times.

Joe Berger, battling John Sullivan for the starting center job, played the entire first half while Sullivan did not see action.

In the first half, the Vikings lost safety Antone Exum, who was carted off with a leg injury. Suffering a leg injury in the second half and not returning was tight end MyCole Pruitt.

Pruitt apparently was hurt when he was hit and fumbled early in the third quarter. After Pruitt caught an 11-yard pass from backup quarterback Shaun Hill and took it to the Chargers' 3, he lost the ball and it was recovered in the end zone by wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson to give Minnesota a 20-10 lead.

The only times the Vikings trailed came in the second quarter. The Chargers went up 7-6 when running back Melvin Gordon went up the middle for 39 yards and a touchdown with 9:04 left in the half. Then Josh Lambo kicked a 32-yard field goal with 2:28 remaining for a 10-6 lead.

The Vikings had taken a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on field goals of 23 and 33 by Blair Walsh. Walsh later had a 23-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter for a 23-10 lead.

It marked the first time Walsh had kicked in a home game of any sort since missing a 27-yard field goal with 22 seconds left in a 10-9 playoff lost to Seattle last January at TCF Bank Stadium.