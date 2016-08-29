Aug 19, 2016; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Chargers outside linebacker Kyle Emanuel (51) looks on from the sideline during the second half of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Qualcomm Stadium. San Diego won 19-3. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—Last season was not how it was supposed to go for Kyle Emanuel.

Sure, after turning in a strong rookie preseason, the former North Dakota State linebacker tallied a sack and an interception in his regular season debut with San Diego. But a nagging shoulder injury kept Emanuel from having a breakout campaign, finishing with just 25 tackles on the year.

Playing in the Chargers' third preseason game, Emanuel showed his injury issues were in the past, playing most of defensive snaps in the first half in a 23-10 loss in the first game in U.S. Bank Stadium for the Minnesota Vikings. Emanuel finished with one tackle and a pass defense.

"The shoulder's feeling good," he said. "It's a lot better than last year, and I'm just hoping and praying I can stay healthy this year."

The injury taught Emanuel that it takes more than physical talent to stand out in the National Football League.

"Almost mentally more than physically, you have to fight through some things," he said. "It's a very tough league in a lot of ways, and no matter how you're feeling that day, you gonna have to fight. With that injury last year, it was tough. I think I learned from it and can use that."

Now in his second professional season, Emanuel said the major difference from last year is his familiarity with playing in the NFL.

"When you go into Year 2, you're just a lot more comfortable with everything, both on and off the field," he said. "Last year was more about trying to prove you belong on the team, that you can do this. This year, it's more about proving that I can be a starter and that I can play a lot of snaps for this team while getting ready for the regular season.

"You're more established, but the mindset stays the same in that you're trying to improve every day. That's what the preseason is for. It's good to knock the rust off in the first couple games."

Emanuel has forced his way into the starting rotation through a strong preseason performance.

For 2016, though, Emanuel has his eyes on a starting outside linebacker job and has seen plenty of playing time with the first team defense this preseason, lining up opposite both Melvin Ingram (16 starts in 2016) and Jerry Attaochu (12 starts).

"I'm hoping to be out there starting, but I'm just trying to fill my role as best as I can," Emanuel said. "That's always been my mindset, through college and now in the NFL. But, I want to go out there, make some plays and help this defense be great and win a lot of ball games.

"Hopefully, I can stay healthy and stay on the field, because if I do, I can do that."