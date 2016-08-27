Bison survive overtime thriller against Charleston Southern

FARGO — In the first overtime college football game North Dakota State has ever played in the Fargodome, the top-ranked Bison hung on for a 24-17 season-opening win over sixth-ranked Charleston Southern Saturday night, Aug. 26, in front of 18,881 Fargodome fans and a nationwide ESPN television audience.

Getting the ball first in the overtime, NDSU scored on its first play when King Frazier bounced off a tackle at the line of scrimmage and ran 25 yards for a touchdown.

Charleston Southern, getting its overtime turn at the 25-yard-line, failed to score when Jaylaan Wimbush broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone.

The Bison, the five-time defending national champions in FCS football, got all they could handle from Charleston Southern, which has 16 starters back from last year's playoff team.

Charleston Southern nearly ended the game in regulation but Jacob Smoak's 51-yard field goal attempt as time expired sailed just wide left of the uprights.

The Bison took a 17-10 lead with 10:34 remaining on RJ Urzendowski's 47-yard touchdown reception. But Charleston Southern tied it with 2:59 remaining on a Mike Holloway 6-yard touchdown run.

The Bison defense was playing without All-American linebacker Nick DeLuca since early in the second half. DeLuca left the game with an apparent shoulder injury.

After a 3-3 halftime tie, Charleston Southern scored right away to open the second half when Mike Holloway carried the ball twice for 69 yards—the last carry a 47-yard touchdown that gave the Buccaneers a 10-3 lead.

But NDSU responded on its next drive to score its first touchdown of the game. A 58-yard scoring drive was capped with Easton Stick's 23-yard touchdown pass to Darrius Shepherd to tie the score 10-10 with 10:02 remaining of the third quarter.

In the first half, both teams missed field goals until Jacob Smoak's 46-yard boot gave Charleston Southern a 3-0 lead with 9:51 left of the second quarter. NDSU's Cam Pederson booted a career-high 52-yard field goal that bounced off the crossbar to tie the score as time expired.

While the Bison offense generated only 132 yards of total offense in the first half, the defense limited Charleston Southern to 71 total yards.