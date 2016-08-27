UND's Sydney Griffin blocks a shot against Ole Miss during their match Saturday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

UND's Tamara Merseli hits the ball over Ole Miss players Nayo Warnell, left, and Aubrey Edie Saturday during their match at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

UND volleyball Coach Mark Pryor was having nothing to do with a proposed "moral victory" after his team took Ole Miss to a fifth set before falling in the UND Classic at The Betty.

"There is no moral victory here," he said of the Rebels' 25-23, 27-25, 23-25, 22-25, 17-15 win over UND on Saturday.

"They are Division I and we're Division I and we're both trying to get in the same postseason tournament. As a program, we have to be past that point of moral victories."

On the other hand, being outscored overall only by 114-113 by a Power Five Conference team is evidence the team has promise.

"I'm fine with how the kids played," Pryor said. "When you outhit and outblock an opponent like what we did, you're the more physical team. But you can't have serving like we had late. You have to be aggressive, but also under control."

UND senior outside hitter Chelsea Moser, who led the team in kills with 15 along with a stellar kill percentage of .500, classified her postgame attitude as "disappointed." She said the Fighting Hawks could have been more aggressive to start the fifth-and-deciding set, but "for sure, we got better today."

Moser had a .500 kill percentage, without committing an error. Teammates Tamara Merseli and Faith Dooley added 13 each while Ashley Brueggeman contributed 10. Even with Moser's accuracy, the Hawks hit .257. Ole Miss had a .198 hitting percentage, with 40 attack errors.

Through all five sets, the biggest margin between the two teams was five points. The teams were tied 15-15 in the fifth-and-deciding before Kathryn Cather's ace serve provided the key point.

"It was a gritty game," Ole Miss Coach Steve McRoberts said. "I don't think you can get any closer than that, with two evenly matched teams.

"You're always happy when you win against a good team. Getting a quick start in the fifth game was really important since we had lost the two sets in a row before it."

The Rebels took a 5-1 lead to start the fifth set and UND rallied for five tie scores, but never took the lead.

UC Davis 3, UND 0

If the Fighting Hawks grew big heads from challenging Ole Miss, UC Davis quickly shrunk them in the tournament's final game Saturday. The Aggies swept UND 25-23, 25-22 and 25-18, with an 11-point lead at one time in the third set. With rally scoring, a seven-point margin is considered large.

The win gave Davis a 2-1 record in the tournament for second place while UND fell to 1-2 for third place.

"We were playing against a really good ball-control team," Pryor said. "We didn't take care of opportunities in the first and second sets, and the third one got away from us.

"They're small, but they pass so well. They're a solid team that outperformed us."

The Aggies had 52 kills to UND's 33 and hit at a .260 rate to UND's .143. For Davis, Kendall Walbrecht had 15 kills and Emily Allen had 12. Chelsea Moser and Ashley Brueggeman each had nine kills for UND.

Ole Miss completed its tournament with a 3-0 record with a 25-19, 22-25, 25-14, 15-25 win against Omaha, which was winless in the round-robin format. Kathryn Cather and Kate Edie had 12 kills each and Aubrey Edie added 39 assists.

For the Mavericks, Kayla Thorson had 14 kills and Sydney O'Shaughnessy had 30 assists