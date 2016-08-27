BRAD SCHLOSSMAN: UND's Athletics committee is problematic

This group is expected to make recommendations, including whether it should cut any sports, trim roster sizes or alter budgets for the programs by Nov. 1.

President Kennedy may be using this committee to take the focus off of himself and athletic director Brian Faison. After all, an athletic director should be able to easily give a breakdown and assessment of his own budget without the help of a meteorology professor and an occupational therapist.

But when baseball was cut in the spring, Faison and interim President Ed Schafer became the frontmen for it and faced a lot of angry people. Surely, they want to avoid that happening again. Bringing in a group of 18 people can help spread the spotlight and shift any blame.

But if this group wields significant power to determine the course of the future of UND athletics, it is highly problematic.

Not only is it filled with people outside of the athletic department who may not be well versed in trickle-down effects of their decisions, it is also filled with a select few people inside the athletic department who undoubtedly have personal biases.

There is one head coach on the committee—Dick Clay of women's cross country and track and field.

It's not hard to figure out that his programs could greatly benefit from cutting another women's sport, because the athletic department would have to re-allocate scholarships and operational budgets to other women's sports—like, perhaps, women's cross country and track and field—to stay Title IX compliant.

One of the three students on the list is a swimmer, who will have an opportunity to argue why her program should be saved (actually, swimming technically has two reps if you count associate athletic director Daniella Irle, a former swimmer and D-I swimming coach). Sorry, softball, soccer and women's hockey you get none.

One of the alums on the list is Lowell Schweigert, the brother of the current head football coach. Lowell will certainly be hearing from the chorus of football fans who have been urging for the elimination of women's hockey—a sport that has been around for just 14 years and has sent nine players to the Olympic Games—because they feel women's hockey's big budget is what's holding the football and basketball programs back.

And don't be surprised if UND tries to close these meetings to the public and media, allowing for committee members to push their agendas and throw arrows at programs not represented, while staying protected from having any accountability.

These are not slights toward those on the committee. It's just human nature. Who wouldn't fight for their own program? Who wouldn't fight for their own athletes and families who they've become attached to?

They just shouldn't be in position to make significant decisions.

Budget cuts are often a reality and there's no easy way to do it. There's no way to escape the anger and controversy that often follow. But like with so many other things, UND seems to have chosen the hard route.

After four months of rumors about sports being cut, they delivered the news to baseball and men's golf in April.

Then, they re-visited the decision and said they'd allow baseball to try to raise money. Then, they shut it down again right after that. Then, they re-visited men's golf and allowed them to fundraise. Do we even know if the program exists right now? Kind of? Sort of? I think?

Schafer departed office talking about how he took care of the budget problems and set UND up for the future, even anticipating the possibility of further cuts. Clearly, that was not the case.

Forty-seven days into Kennedy's tenure, UND is right back where it was nine months and three presidents ago.

Instead of basking in the glow of UND having the best college hockey team in the world, instead of revving up to watch a football season that has more promise than any other in the last decade, instead of buzzing about a men's basketball team that could push for its first Dance, instead of preparing to watch a women's hockey team that will have four or five players who will compete in the 2018 Olympic Games, UND fans are cheering in other ways this August.

They are cheering for certain sports to be eliminated.