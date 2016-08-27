GIRLS SOCCER: EGF cruises in artificial turf debut

East Grand Forks' Brooke Filipi controls the ball as St. John's Prep players defend during their game Saturday at Senior High in East Grand Forks. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

East Grand Forks soccer players line up for the National Anthem for the first game of the year on the new artificial turf at Senior High. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

The sophomore's goal gave East Grand Forks Senior High a 1-0 lead in its girls soccer game against visiting St. John's Prep. The game was the first ever played on the new turf at Senior High Field. Olson became the first soccer player to put a shot on goal on the field, and the first in any sport to score a point on the turf.

"I'll never forget that one,'' Olson said. "To get the first score, it's a big deal. It was cool to open the turf.''

Olson and Kora Jordheim each had a pair of goals as the Green Wave went on to beat St. John's Prep 5-0.

"We were so excited,'' Jordheim said of playing the first game on the new turf. "It's amazing. Nobody's played on it, so we can always say we got the first win on the turf on the first game.''

The game was scheduled for an 11 a.m. start, but didn't get going until 11:09. Some pregame ceremonies caused the delay, including the entire Green Wave team releasing red, green and white balloons at midfield.

Just 3 minutes and 15 seconds into the game, Olson found a gap, took a feed from Macy Skyberg and buried a shot from 15 feet out on the left side.

Jordheim scored on a breakaway at the 27:14 mark, then deflected a pass to Olson, who scored from close range for a 3-0 lead with 3:21 left in the first half.

Brynn Hillman and Jordheim added unassisted goals in the second half.

The players saw one big difference playing on the turf. "The ball moves faster,'' Jordheim said.

"We have to get used to it and learn how to control it.''

Senior High did control the ball well. Time of possession was heavily slanted toward the Green Wave, as the majority of the game was played on Senior High's offensive end. While Olson got the first goal, Senior High is still waiting for its first goalie save, as Mckenzie Whalen didn't have to make a single stop.

"We were attacking with all of our players,'' said Senior High coach Jess Bina, who was substituting 10 players at a time most of the game. "It was a half-field game. Any time your goalie has zero saves, it's a good game by the girls in front of her.''

Senior High improved to 1-0-1 while St. John's Prep dropped to 0-2.

While the official dedication of the turf will be Thursday when Senior High hosts Crookston in a football game, the win was the finish to what has been a highly anticipated event for the soccer players.

"Everybody has been chomping at the bit to play here,'' Bina said. "They've been talking about it quite a bit. They've been driving by the field all summer. I think they were a little nervous today.''