Source: Twins' Santana clears trade waivers

Aug 21, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Ervin Santana (54) gets set before the first pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO—As veteran right-hander Ervin Santana took the mound Saturday in Toronto, he did so for perhaps the final time in a Twins uniform.

That's because the surging staff ace surprisingly cleared major league trade waivers in recent days, according to a person with direct knowledge, meaning he can be traded to any club the remainder of the season.

In order to be eligible for a team's postseason roster, however, a player must be a member of that organization by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 31 (Wednesday). So time is running short if the Twins hope to offload the $28 million that remains on Santana's contract after this season.

That breaks down as $13.5 million in both 2017 and 2018, plus a $1 million buyout on a $14 million club option in 2019. Santana also had $2.66 million remaining on his 2016 obligation.

Santana, 33, entered Saturday's start at Rogers Centre 6-10 with a 3.33 earned run average in 23 starts this season. He had worked a team-high 140⅔ innings and was the only Twins pitcher to reach triple digits in strikeouts (109).

After landing on the disabled with a lower back issue in late April, Santana slowly rounded into form. Since allowed five earned runs in three consecutive June starts, he had gone 5-3 with a 1.79 ERA over his past 11 starts.

Holding opponents to a .241 on-base percentage and .202 batting average in that stretch, Santana had thrown two complete games and four other starts of seven innings or more.

Interim general manager Rob Antony made it clear at the Aug. 1 non-waiver trade deadline the Twins weren't looking to dump Santana's salary and would insist on fair value in any transaction involving him.

The fact no team claimed Santana this month would seem to indicate the Twins might have to offset a portion of Santana's remaining $30.66 million obligation in order to bring back younger talent in return.

Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki also cleared waivers this month. After Saturday the pending free agent will have $1.18 million left on his contract.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.