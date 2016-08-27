PREP FOOTBALL: Polk County West plans to share the wealth

FISHER, Minn.—Neither Pelon Pruneda nor Paul Gapp has ever gone to the sideline and suggested to coaches that he get more carries.

"We'd get yelled at by the coaches if we did,'' Pruneda said with a smile.

Instead, the two wingbacks figure to be key components again in the share-the-ball offense of the Polk County West High School football team.

A balanced running game was a key factor last season when the second-year co-op went 8-3 and reached the championship game of the Section 8A playoffs, where the Thunder lost 44-7 to perennial 8A power Mahnomen.

Leading rusher Riley Wavra (189 carries-1,058 yards) graduated. But Gapp (100-813) and Pruneda (73-745) return. Both seniors have big-play potential, Pruneda averaging 10.2 yards per carry and Gapp 8.1 yards per carry.

"We're better players sharing the ball,'' Gapp said. "If I was getting 20-30 carries a game, I'd be too tired by the end of the game. I wouldn't be able to run as hard.''

Said Pruneda: "We're both pretty fast. I think defenses wear down having to chase both of us.''

Gapp lines up on the right side in the backfield and Pruneda on the left side. Pruneda had four 100-yard games last season with a high of 159. Gapp had a single 100-yard game, picking up 169, but was the more consistent of the two with seven games with more than 80 rushing yards.

They're on opposite sides of the field in the PCW offense. But they're mirror images of each other.

"They're both fast,'' Thunder coach Darrin Byklum said. "They're not afraid of contact; they don't back down to anybody. But they're at the wings for a reason. We want to run sweeps and get them open on the outside where they can use their speed.

"They're similar in speed and they run the ball the same way. They're probably as close to being the same style of running back as you'll find on a team.''

Matt Knutson is expected to step into Wavra's starting spot at fullback and provide another backfield option. Byklum said that, like Wavra, Knutson runs with power and he brings a little more speed to the offense than Wavra did.

The Thunder plan is to remain a run-first offense. That's helped by having a veteran offensive line, with Zach Cameron, Isaiah Bartels and Dyllon Mclean all returning regulars.

Who is running the ball, however, will vary from game to game.

"I always try to make sure we divide the carries up pretty evenly,'' Byklum said. "And so much of what we do is determined by what the defense is doing against us, what it is giving us. If the sweep is working better one way or the other, we'll go with that. If the trap is there up the middle, we'll keep going with the fullback.

"If these guys were on another team, they probably would be getting the ball more. But when that happens, there's also a better chance of wearing down or getting hurt. In our system, they stay fresh and defenses can't key on any one back.''

Byklum hears no complaints from the running backs.

"With three good backs, we're going to wear defenses down,'' Gapp said.

Polk Co. West at a glance

Coach: Darrin Byklum.

2015 results: 8-3, Section 8A runner-up.

Key graduation losses: Riley Wavra, Devin Evavold, Ryan Holte, Beau Byklum, Matt Vanyo, Jonan Garcia, Joe Sullivan, Dylan Brandner.

Returning offensive regulars: Sr. TB Pelon Pruneda, sr. TB Paul Gapp, sr. OL Zach Cameron, sr. OL Dyllon Mclean, jr. OL Isaiah Bartels.

Returning defensive regulars: DL Cameron, LB Gapp, jr. LB Matt Knutson, FS Pruneda.

Potential new impact players: Soph. QB/CB Evan Sczepanski, sr. TE/DE Tristan Rowley, soph. C/DL Grant Sullivan, soph. TE Trea Byklum, sr. LB Josh Sanchez, fr. G Myles Smith, fr. G James Fontaine, fr. S Josh Wagner.

Top returning rushers: Gapp 100-813, Pruneda 73-745, Knutson 23-179.

Top returning passer: Gapp 1-1-0, 11 yards.

Top returning receivers: Gapp 10-197, Pruneda 4-32, Knutson 2-28.

About the offense, coach Byklum says: "It will be the same offense—we run the ball. We don't have a veteran quarterback, so we may rely more on the run, leaning more on the run at least at the start of the season. Our wingbacks are definitely fast and Knutson (at fullback) will give us a power back to go with them. Our line is looking like a pleasant surprise. Cameron, Mclean and Bartels are a good group to build around and the new guys are stepping up.''

About the defense, coach Byklum says: "It starts up front. We have good players and good experience on the line. They can control the gaps. And we're fairly deep at linebacker. We are going to be young in the secondary.''