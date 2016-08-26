UND VOLLEYBALL: Students pack The Betty as UND rolls to win

On Friday night, she played in front of the largest home crowd of her college career.

A total of 2,056 people—1,391 of them students—packed the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center to watch the UND volleyball team's new cast of characters overwhelm a shorthanded Omaha team 25-17, 25-12 and 25-18 to open the season.

"It was so much fun, I loved the crowd," said Vail, who had three kills, four blocks and hit .400 in her Fighting Hawks debut. "I heard that their crowds were big here, but I didn't know they were that big and that intense. It was just crazy. I had seen pictures, but to actually be here and play here was surreal. It was a great atmosphere tonight."

The students, who were lured to The Betty with a Buffalo Wild Wings giveaway, nearly filled one side of the arena, while also occupying the bleachers on each end. The attendance of 2,056 ranks fourth all-time for volleyball at The Betty and first among non-North Dakota State games.

"I think it's awesome," UND coach Mark Pryor said. "I think the promotion stuff is great, but it's our job as a coaching staff and as a team that they know how much they are appreciated, so we can really make this an event. The more that we're playing well, the more they'll want to be here and then it becomes more of that collegiate environment that we want."

The team held up its end against Omaha.

Junior Faith Dooley (nine kills, .320 hitting percentage) and senior Chelsea Moser (eight kills, .667) had their usual performances, while a group of newcomers introduced themselves to the community.

Serbian Tamara Merseli, a junior college transfer, had a match-high 10 kills. She hit at a .435 percentage. Fellow Serbian Teo Tepavac, also a JuCo transfer, had a kill and 12 digs.

Vail created problems for the Mavericks with her blocking skills. Omaha hit .022 in the first set and -.088 in the second set.

Freshman Alivia Fraase, a middle hitter at Shanley, debuted as a libero and had 14 digs, while rookie Ashley Brueggeman had a pair of kills.

"I think once we got some nerves out, we played a lot better," Pryor said. "We calmed down a little bit. We got in a groove. And we didn't make a ton of errors. That was always going to be my first real question."

The challenges will be much greater for UND today.

It opens with a match against Ole Miss at noon and closes with a match against UC Davis at 7 p.m. Ole Miss features former Fargo South standout Emily Stroup, whose sister, Amy, played volleyball at UND and brother, Bobby, played football at UND.