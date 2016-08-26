PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Aggies edge Spoilers

Park River/Fordville-Lankin's Spencer Skavhaug caught a 40-yard pass from Jackson Hankey in the fourth quarter to lead the Aggies to a 24-18 road win over Grafton on Friday.

Jordan Omlie scored twice for the Aggies. He caught a 49-yard pass from Hankey in the third quarter and scored on a 67-yard kickoff return in the first quarter.

The Spoilers scored 12 points in the first quarter thanks to Hector Reyes' 12-yard touchdown catch from Dalton Albrecht and Gilberto Galvan's 83-yard fumble return for a score.

Thompson 35, North Border 8

Thompson's 21-point second quarter pushed the Tommies to a win over North Border.

Adam Dietrich scored on three runs for the Tommies. He scored on runs of 6, 1 and 9 yards.

North Border's lone score came on Andrew Lee's 20-yard catch from Brandon Kihne in the fourth quarter.

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 33, Hatton-Northwood 12

Quarterback Wyatt Harles threw three touchdown passes to lead Wyndmere-Lidgerwood over Hatton-Northwood.

The Thunder scored on a 36-yard run by Andrew Gorres and an 81-yard kickoff return by Lucas Mohn.

Langdon-Munich 47, Turtle Mountain 14

Jacob Delvo passed for 199 yards and Chase Peebles carried 14 times for 150 yards and three touchdowns as Langdon-Munich beat Turtle Mountain.

Connor Tetrault ran 18 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns for the Cardinals.

Cavalier 42, North Star 25

Cavalier used a big second half to push by North Star.

Austin Urlaub rushed 26 times for 199 yards and four touchdowns to lead Cavalier. Urlaub also passed for 190 yards and a score.

Jayden Komrosky led the way for North Star, passing for 212 yards and rushing for 135 yards. He threw two touchdown passes and kicked a 30-yard field goal.