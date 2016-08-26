Search
    PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Aggies edge Spoilers

    By Wayne Nelson Today at 11:44 p.m.

    Park River/Fordville-Lankin's Spencer Skavhaug caught a 40-yard pass from Jackson Hankey in the fourth quarter to lead the Aggies to a 24-18 road win over Grafton on Friday.

    Jordan Omlie scored twice for the Aggies. He caught a 49-yard pass from Hankey in the third quarter and scored on a 67-yard kickoff return in the first quarter.

    The Spoilers scored 12 points in the first quarter thanks to Hector Reyes' 12-yard touchdown catch from Dalton Albrecht and Gilberto Galvan's 83-yard fumble return for a score.

    Thompson 35, North Border 8

    Thompson's 21-point second quarter pushed the Tommies to a win over North Border.

    Adam Dietrich scored on three runs for the Tommies. He scored on runs of 6, 1 and 9 yards.

    North Border's lone score came on Andrew Lee's 20-yard catch from Brandon Kihne in the fourth quarter.

    Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 33, Hatton-Northwood 12

    Quarterback Wyatt Harles threw three touchdown passes to lead Wyndmere-Lidgerwood over Hatton-Northwood.

    The Thunder scored on a 36-yard run by Andrew Gorres and an 81-yard kickoff return by Lucas Mohn.

    Langdon-Munich 47, Turtle Mountain 14

    Jacob Delvo passed for 199 yards and Chase Peebles carried 14 times for 150 yards and three touchdowns as Langdon-Munich beat Turtle Mountain.

    Connor Tetrault ran 18 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns for the Cardinals.

    Cavalier 42, North Star 25

    Cavalier used a big second half to push by North Star.

    Austin Urlaub rushed 26 times for 199 yards and four touchdowns to lead Cavalier. Urlaub also passed for 190 yards and a score.

    Jayden Komrosky led the way for North Star, passing for 212 yards and rushing for 135 yards. He threw two touchdown passes and kicked a 30-yard field goal.

