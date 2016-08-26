UND VOLLEYBALL: Looking for new heights

Last season's UND volleyball success was built around its crowd-pleasing, back-row defensive play. The Fighting Hawks' steady stream of extending rallies led to a 21-13 record and happily entertained fans.

"We did have amazing defensive play last season, which the fans love," UND coach Mark Pryor said. "But digs don't light up the scoreboard. Kills and blocks do."

And, kills and blocks typically come from taller players. Last year's team had limited options at the net with four players at 6-foot and taller. This season's 17-player roster has eight.

The tallest is 6-3 junior Faith Dooley, a two-year regular from Central Cass High School in Casselton, N.D. Dooley and 6-1 senior Chelsea Moser are returning all-Big Sky Conference selections as hitters.

"I don't feel like a giant this year," Dooley said. "All my life, I've been used to towering over everyone else. I like the size on this team. Having taller blockers will make everything easier.

"Our front line should be a force."

Hitter candidates also include Jordan Vail, who played one year at Baylor University in Texas before transferring. She was recruited to Baylor by Pryor, who was an assistant coach there at the time.

"Baylor just wasn't a good fit for me, so I called coach (Pryor)," said Vail, who added she is "really scared" about winter. "I was born in Hawaii and the coldest it came in Texas for me was 40 degrees."

Vail is one of four newcomers to the 17-player roster who isn't a freshman. The others are junior college transfers.

The Fighting Hawks will open their season at 7 tonight against Omaha in the UNC Classic, with games Saturday against Ole Miss at noon and and UC Davis at 7 p.m. Ole Miss—also known as Mississippi—has Emily Stroup of Fargo South on its roster, adding more local flavor.

Ole Miss won't be the only Power Five Conference team to face UND at The Betty this season. Texas Tech of the Big 12 will be in Grand Forks on Sept. 2.

Pryor said it isn't a fluke that major Division I volleyball teams are coming to Grand Forks.

"As we continue to have a sustained high level of play, the bigger schools are more open to play here," Pryor said. "With our fan numbers similar to Power Five conferences' numbers, teams want to play in environments like we have.

"We're in the top 15 percent of (Division I teams) in fan attendance. And, with 47 wins over the last two years, they want to play us. It's gotten to the point where a lot of teams also want to come here and play us and we're not shying away from anybody."