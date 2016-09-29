I’ve dubbed it “The Shot Heard Round The Midwest”. Mayville’s David Johnson was enjoying the final practice round for the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Course in Chaska.

He was watching at the 8th hole as Olympic champion Justin Rose, British Open champion Henrik Stenson along with Rory McIlroy and Andrew Sullivan were having a difficult time holing a 12 footer.

Johnson screamed out from the crowd that he could do it.

The rest after that, is history.