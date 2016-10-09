Real northerners pause in N.D.

A number of ducks occur around the Northern Hemisphere. Some common species are among them. These include gadwall, blue-winged teal, mallard, northern pintail, northern shoveler and common goldeneye.

Duck watchers on three continents find these birds easily, because these are birds of temperate regions, including the plains of North America, where we live.

In contrast, greater scaup are northerners. Except for a small population in the northern basin of Lake Winnipeg and in a couple of Canadian mountain lakes, these ducks nest exclusively in the Arctic.

Other duck species are northerners, too, including the eiders, scoters and long-tailed ducks. These species turn up in our area only as strays or, in some cases, as rare but regular migrants.

Greater scaup are common here in migration. They spend the winter along the Atlantic Coast, mostly north of Chesapeake Bay. Migration takes them diagonally across the continent, from Virginia and New York to the Arctic Coast of Alaska.

This means they pass through North Dakota.

And they stop.

The Grand Forks County checklist ranks the greater scaup as common in the spring and fairly common in fall. Spring birds are often overlooked because other more familiar birds draw more attention. In fall, however, greater scaup steal the show.

The scaup linger later than many other ducks, and they occur in large flocks. Often, the birds form large rafts that float on big water. I've seen thousands on Devils Lake. On yet another trip across North Dakota last week, they were the most numerous species I saw, easily replacing the cormorant, which I described last week.

I'm pretty confident the birds were greater scaup. I looked them over carefully.

But with scaup, it is difficult to be completely sure. The greater scaup is practically identical to a closely related species, rather unhelpfully named "lesser scaup."

Subtle differences

Size is rarely a dependable field mark, especially when the size difference is an inch in length and two in wingspan.

Nor is the color of the duck of much help. "The Sibley Guide to Birds" asserts "the two species of scaup are very similar in all plumages."

Sibley lays out subtle differences in the overall appearance of the birds, suggesting close examination of the head and wings.

Greater scaup have bigger heads and longer wing stripes.

The last is useless in identifying birds on the water, when the wing stripes are hidden.

Thus, separating the species requires concentrating on the head.

Here's Sibley's description of the lesser scaup: "smaller than greater with thinner and straighter bill, thinner neck, smaller head with taller crown and more obvious, vertical crown at rear corner."

Of course, these field marks become important only after the watcher has determined that the birds are scaup and not some other species.

This is tricky, too.

The ring-necked duck, a close relative, is very similar to scaup but with two distinctive marks. One is a stripe — not quite a ring but a noticeable feature — running from the breast up the side of the bird just back of the neck. The second is a pattern in the bill, consisting of a white mark near the tip and a white ring just ahead of the eyes.

All of these are fairly readily told from other duck species by their overall plumage pattern: dark behind, white on the sides of the breast, grayish above and dark on the head and chest.

Plus, a kind of clincher: These related species have blue bills.

In fact, greater scaup are often referred to as "bluebills" both among birders and waterfowl hunters.

It was a hunter who first taught me about bluebills. Stella Fritzell, once a state senator from Grand Forks, was a keen hunter, and she anticipated the arrival of northern mallards and "bluebills." I asked her once to show me the "bluebills," and we drove out to a wetland near Grand Forks, part of the Kellys Slough complex, where she delivered a lesson in waterfowl identification.

Greater scaup are among the least studied of North American waterfowl, partly because of their remote nesting range and partly because of the difficulty in identifying them. There's some concern about scaup numbers; winter flocks are at risk in polluted waters along the Atlantic Coast, and nesting ducks compete with oil development on the North Slope of Alaska.