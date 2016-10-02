IN SEASON: Cormorants crowd N.D. wetlands

The double-crested cormorant wins no prizes for beauty or popularity, but it might win prizes for abundance and for fish eating.

Therein rests the cormorant's problem with the other prizes. The bird is equipped with an outsized bill for scooping up small fish.

Cormorants have been accused of depleting fish stocks by consuming lots of them when they are small. Thus, the breeding population of fish is reduced, so the logic goes.

That makes anglers unhappy.

Their anxiety has led government wildlife regulators to relax the rules about killing cormorants.

This hasn't appreciably reduced the cormorant population as far as I can tell. I encountered more cormorants than birds of any other species during a drive on two-lane blacktop from Grand Forks to Bismarck last week.

At least I recognized more cormorants. Migrating waterfowl were plentiful, but I didn't stop to identify every individual in every flock of ducks. I did appreciate the Franklin's gulls, which I saw in large numbers, and I recognized one group of Bonaparte's gulls, a far less common species.

Still, it was the cormorants that kept my attention.

Easy to spot

Cormorants are large birds, which makes them easy to observe at road speed. No other bird can be confused with a cormorant at rest.

Double-crested cormorants are goose-sized black birds with long bills and big heads. Both of these features seem out of proportion to their bodies, especially because cormorants habitually rest with their bills pointed slightly upward.

A good look shows a patch of bright orange at the base of the bill. Actually, this is two patches, one just behind the upper mandible, the other, larger patch behind the lower mandible. This is pretty much the only bright spot on a cormorant.

Adult birds are black, sometimes quite glossy, and even iridescent. Younger birds show patches of white or gray.

Cormorant posture is unique, too.

They often are seen along shallow wetlands, the kind that are so common in central North Dakota—between Grand Forks and Bismarck, in other words.

A cormorant on the ground often sits back on its rump with its tail splayed behind it. Combined with the habit of pointing the bill upward, this gives the bird a slanted appearance.

A cormorant perched often has the same slanted look, except in this situation, the tail hangs below the branch, making the bird look longer and even more pointed.

Cormorants have another posture, too. This involves spreading the wings. They do this both perched in trees or on rocks or mud clumps in wetlands.

In flight, cormorants seem big-headed, short-tailed and long-winged. They tend to fly in lines, often moving up and down, rather like a hockey crowd doing "the wave."

Cormorants are easily distinguishable in the water, as well. They swim low. It's not uncommon to see a cormorant's neck extended above the water while its body barely breaks the surface.

These last habits identify the cormorant as a relative of the anhinga, the celebrated snake bird of southeastern swamps. Anhingas aren't snake eaters; the name comes from the sharp curve of their long necks. A cormorant's neck is more substantial; it appears less snakelike.

Colonial nesters

Cormorants are colonial nesters and they often choose dead trees along a wetland. For decades, a colony occupied a wetland along U.S. Highway 2 not far from our ranch in Mountrail County, which is in northwest North Dakota. A few years ago, a windstorm blew down the trees and the cormorants moved on.

Today, cormorants are frequent nesters in the dead forest along Devils Lake. They also are abundant at some large lakes in Minnesota, including Lake of the Woods, where they are not welcomed by people hoping to catch fish.

My guess is they are even more abundant to the north. This conclusion arises from the very great number of cormorants I saw last week. It hardly seems possible that so many could have been produced in North Dakota.

As it happens, this cormorant's range extends into the prairie provinces of Canada and includes Lake Winnipeg and Lake Manitoba. These great, shallow bodies of water provide exactly the habitat cormorants seek.

Inland cormorants winter in the southern Mississippi Valley and along the Gulf Coast. Many of the birds I saw probably are headed in those directions.

Double-crested cormorants also occur along the Pacific Coast, where several other species breed.

Like other species—such as the yellow-rumped warblers discussed last week—the cormorant has been the subject of much speculation among those who determine which bird populations do and which do not constitute distinct species.

The current consensus lists six cormorant species in North America and about 90 worldwide — about because there's disagreement about the exact number.