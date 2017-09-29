Cal Hanson archery buck

Cal Hanson, a freshman at Kittson Central High School in Hallock, Minn., shot his first archery buck on the opening day of Minnesota's archery deer season Sept. 16. Click on the image to see the complete photo.
