Adalyn Linnell, 5, of Warren, Minn., caught this 18-inch walleye -- her first fish through the ice -- on Saturday, Feb. 18 while fishing with her grandpa, Jon Linnell of Warren. "She was a real trooper, getting live bait out of the minnow bucket and all," Linnell writes. "I have had her out soft water fishing, so now she is a veteran at both." Adalyn is the daughter of Jeremy and Tricia Linnell of Warren. Click on the image to see the full photo.