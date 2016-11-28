Search
    Newell Ueland mule deer buck

    By Brad Dokken Today at 11:46 a.m.
    Newell Ueland of Thompson, N.D., shot this mule deer buck Nov. 19 in southwest North Dakota. Ueland, 76, said it had been six years since he drew his last mule deer tag. Pete Bergh of Grand Forks and Ueland’s stepson, Brent Johnson of Arvada, Colo., assisted on the hunt. Click on the image to see the full photo.

    Newell Ueland of Thompson, N.D., shot this mule deer buck Nov. 19 in southwest North Dakota. Ueland, 76, said it had been six years since he drew his last mule deer tag. Pete Bergh of Grand Forks and Ueland’s stepson, Brent Johnson of Arvada, Colo., assisted on the hunt. Click on the image to see the full photo.  "I moved to North Dakota 33 years ago and first hunted mule deer in 1986 or 87. I've taken 8 or 9 bucks, all small, most last day after passing bigger ones, waiting for a wall hanger. This buck was really the end of a 30-year quest," Ueland writes.

    Brad Dokken

    Brad Dokken is editor of the Herald's Northland Outdoors section and also works as a copy editor and page designer. Dokken joined the Herald company in November 1985 as a copy editor for Agweek magazine and joined the Herald staff in 1989. He worked as a copy editor in the features and news departments before becoming outdoors editor in 1998. He also writes a blog called Compass Points. A Roseau, Minn., native, Dokken is a graduate of Bemidji State University. 

    BDokken@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1148
