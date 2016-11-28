Newell Ueland mule deer buck

Newell Ueland of Thompson, N.D., shot this mule deer buck Nov. 19 in southwest North Dakota. Ueland, 76, said it had been six years since he drew his last mule deer tag. Pete Bergh of Grand Forks and Ueland’s stepson, Brent Johnson of Arvada, Colo., assisted on the hunt. Click on the image to see the full photo.

Newell Ueland of Thompson, N.D., shot this mule deer buck Nov. 19 in southwest North Dakota. Ueland, 76, said it had been six years since he drew his last mule deer tag. Pete Bergh of Grand Forks and Ueland’s stepson, Brent Johnson of Arvada, Colo., assisted on the hunt. Click on the image to see the full photo. "I moved to North Dakota 33 years ago and first hunted mule deer in 1986 or 87. I've taken 8 or 9 bucks, all small, most last day after passing bigger ones, waiting for a wall hanger. This buck was really the end of a 30-year quest," Ueland writes.