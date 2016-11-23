Tristan Werre '9MM Buck'

Tristan Werre, 14, of Grand Forks, shot this mule deer buck, "The 9MM Buck" (his first buck), in the Badlands of western North Dakota while hunting with his dad, Darrin. Tristan is a 9th grader at Red River. Click on the image to see the full photo.
