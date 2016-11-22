Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Tom Franklin buck

    By Brad Dokken Today at 12:24 p.m.
    Mary Kay Franklin of Angus, Minn., submitted this photo of Tom Franklin at sunrise with the 160-inch class whitetail buck he shot during the recent firearms deer season. Click on the image to see the full photo.1 / 2
    Mary Kay Franklin of Angus, Minn., submitted this photo of Tom Franklin at sunrise with the 160-inch class whitetail buck he shot during the recent firearms deer season. Click on the image to see the full photo.2 / 2

    Mary Kay Franklin of Angus, Minn., submitted this photo of Tom Franklin at sunrise with the 160-inch class whitetail buck he shot during the recent firearms deer season. Click on the image to see the full photo.

    Explore related topics:outdoorstrophy roomHuntingDeerbuck
    Brad Dokken

    Brad Dokken is editor of the Herald's Northland Outdoors section and also works as a copy editor and page designer. Dokken joined the Herald company in November 1985 as a copy editor for Agweek magazine and joined the Herald staff in 1989. He worked as a copy editor in the features and news departments before becoming outdoors editor in 1998. He also writes a blog called Compass Points. A Roseau, Minn., native, Dokken is a graduate of Bemidji State University. 

    BDokken@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1148
    Advertisement