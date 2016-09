Cliff Crawford of Grand Forks caught this 14½ -inch crappie Aug. 30 on Third Crow Wing Lake south of Park Rapids, Minn. The crappie weighed 1¾ pounds, Crawford said. Click on the image to see the full photo.

Cliff Crawford of Grand Forks caught this 14½ -inch crappie Aug. 30 on Third Crow Wing Lake south of Park Rapids, Minn. Crawford said he’d just gotten his line cleared after it got caught at the back of the boat near the motor when the bobber went down and he caught the fish. The crappie weighed 1¾ pounds, Crawford said. Click on the image to see the full photo.