Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Tony Dorn Jr. elk

    By Brad Dokken Today at 11:01 a.m.
    Tony Dorn Jr. of Thief River Falls shot this bull elk Aug. 29 while archery hunting in Colorado with Western Outdoor Adventures in Meeker Colo. Dorn’s brother-in-law, Buzz Marvin of Hosted Hunts, organized the adventure.

    Tony Dorn Jr. of Thief River Falls shot this bull elk Aug. 29 while archery hunting in Colorado with Western Outdoor Adventures in Meeker Colo. Dorn’s brother-in-law, Buzz Marvin of Hosted Hunts, organized the adventure. “I could not have imagined a better hunting partner than Buzz to share this great experience with,” Dorn writes. In additional twist, Dorn said he took his dad to Meeker for an elk hunt on his dad’s 60th birthday. “Thirty years later on my 60th year I return and get my first archery elk,” Dorn writes. “Pretty neat karma if you ask me!”

    Explore related topics:outdoorstrophy roomHuntingElkColoradoWestern Outdoor AdventuresHosted Hunts
    Brad Dokken

    Brad Dokken is editor of the Herald's Northland Outdoors section and also works as a copy editor and page designer. Dokken joined the Herald company in November 1985 as a copy editor for Agweek magazine and joined the Herald staff in 1989. He worked as a copy editor in the features and news departments before becoming outdoors editor in 1998. He also writes a blog called Compass Points. A Roseau, Minn., native, Dokken is a graduate of Bemidji State University. 

    BDokken@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1148
    Advertisement