Tony Dorn Jr. elk

Tony Dorn Jr. of Thief River Falls shot this bull elk Aug. 29 while archery hunting in Colorado with Western Outdoor Adventures in Meeker Colo. Dorn’s brother-in-law, Buzz Marvin of Hosted Hunts, organized the adventure. “I could not have imagined a better hunting partner than Buzz to share this great experience with,” Dorn writes. In additional twist, Dorn said he took his dad to Meeker for an elk hunt on his dad’s 60th birthday. “Thirty years later on my 60th year I return and get my first archery elk,” Dorn writes. “Pretty neat karma if you ask me!”