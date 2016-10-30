WORTH A LOOK: Minnesota state park license plate

The plates provide owners with unlimited access to all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas for the year, replacing the need for a $25 annual vehicle permit. Proceeds from license plate sales will benefit Minnesota state parks and trails.

The cost of the new plates will start at $60, plus tax. The price includes a one-time $10 fee for the plate and a minimum $50 contribution that's renewable annually.

"Purchasing the new license plates will be a great way to show everyone on the road that you 'go the extra mile' to support Minnesota state parks and trails," Erika Rivers, DNR Parks and Trails Division director, said.

The plate features an image of a canoe on the water surrounded by Minnesota's four seasons. Designed by Michelle Vesaas of Coon Rapids, Minn., it was chosen from among 80 entries as the winning entry in a contest that took place earlier this year in conjunction with the 125th anniversary of Minnesota state parks and trails. Lt. Gov. Tina Smith and the DNR unveiled the winning design July 6.

The plate is one of several specialty license plates available from the DNR. There also are nine critical habitat license plates Minnesotans can purchase—including a loon, moose, deer and more—to support conservation.

For more information, visitmndnr.gov/plates or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

-- Minnesota DNR