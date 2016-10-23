CAMP BOOKBOOK: Kris Winkelman's Venison Pizza Bake No. 8

The recipe features ground venison as the main ingredient.

The recipe for Venison Pizza Bake No. 8 comes from Kris Winkelman, who hosts the "Kris' Kitchen" segment on husband Babe's outdoors TV show. The easy-to-prepare recipe looks like the perfect dish either for hunting camp or those cold winter days when there's a need for comfort food.

And if you didn't draw a deer tag—certainly a possibility for hunters on the North Dakota side of the river, where 49,000 deer gun licenses were available this fall—ground beef or any other ground red meat would work, as well.

Personally, I'll be keeping my fingers crossed for deer meat. Pizza and venison, after all, never are a bad combination in my world.

-- Brad Dokken

Venison Pizza Bake No. 8

Ingredients:

8 ounces elbow macaroni (cooked).

1 pound ground venison.

1 can mushrooms (sliced).

1 small onion (chopped).

15 ounces of pizza sauce.

Salt and pepper.

Preparation:

In skillet brown venison with onions. In 2-quart baking dish add half of meat mixture then add pizza sauce, mushrooms, cheese and repeat layers. Top with cheese. Bake at 350 degrees until heated and cheese is bubbly and brown.

Additional recipes from "Kris' Kitchen" are available at winkelman.com.

-- Babe Winkelman Productions