GET YOUR GEAR ON: HUNT Chip onXmap

In a news release, the company said its maps collect data from multiple sources and organizes it in a way that makes the maps intuitive for users of all ability levels. Simply put, the maps have become among the most accurate and reliable sources for digital land ownership on the market.

"GPS devices were game changers for hunters," Matt Seidel, HUNT product manager, said in the news release. "By adding our HUNT Chip to a GPS device or downloading our HUNT App, hunters can now see public versus private land, land ownership details, and so much more."

HUNT Maps include:

• Land owner names with property boundaries.

• Color-coded public and private lands.

• Up to 24K topographical functionality.

• Roads (highway, city, backroads, trails).

• Water data (lakes, rivers, creeks, springs).

• Game Management or Hunting Units.

HUNT Chips, which are compatible with Garmin GPS units, are widely distributed across the U.S and can be found in many different sporting goods stores, including Cabela's, Sportsman's Warehouse and Bass Pro Shops. Hunters can update their HUNT Chip yearly with any new changes in ownership or property access that took place over the year. Prices start at $99.99.

Info: www.huntinggpsmaps.com oronxmaps.com.

-- Brad Dokken