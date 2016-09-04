ASK THE DNR

Q. What are the characteristics of old-growth forests, and where in Minnesota can you find them?

A. While the characteristics can vary depending on the type of forest, old-growth forests are generally at least 120 years old, having never been significantly disturbed by logging, fire or storms during that time. These forests have a mix of young, old and middle-aged trees, and many include very large trees that can measure 2 feet to 3 feet across. In addition, old-growth forests typically contain large dead standing trees, small gaps in the overhead canopy and lots of woody debris on the forest floor.

Today, less than 4 percent of Minnesota's old-growth forests remain, but there are some great examples protected in our state parks and scientific and natural areas. For example, Spring Beauty Northern Hardwoods Scientific and Natural Area near Hovland, Minn.; Tettegouche State Park near Silver Bay, Minn.; and Itasca State Park in northwest Minnesota all contain stands of old-growth forest. More information and places to visit are available on the Department of Natural Resources website at mndnr.gov/forests_types/oldgrowth.

-- Jon Nelson

Nelson is forest policy and planning supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.