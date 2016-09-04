Search
    CAMP COOKBOOK: Thai Venison Wraps

    By Brad Dokken Today at 10:30 a.m.
    photo by Craig Bihrle, ND Game and Fish

    I'm a big fan of Thai food, and Thai tacos made from chicken or fish have become a standard entree on hunting and fishing trips in recent years.

    I came across a tasty looking variation on that theme recently while browsing through Kris Winkelman's online collection of wild game recipes.

    Winkelman, who hosts the "Kris' Kitchen" segment on husband Babe's outdoors TV show, posted a recipe for Thai Venison Wraps. With archery deer season now open in North Dakota and other fall seasons on the horizon, this tasty-looking dish would be worth trying out for successful hunters.

    -- Brad Dokken

    Thai Venison Wraps

    Ingredients:

    2 pounds ground venison (or similar meat)

    5 cloves garlic, minced

    ½ to 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

    1 can coconut milk

    16 ounces spicy V8

    Juice from 2 limes

    2 tablespoons oyster sauce

    ¼ cup Thai sweet chili sauce

    2 teaspoons dry mustard

    1 tablespoon dry Thai seasoning blend (Thai seasoning would be a mix of ginger, basil, garlic, black pepper, cardamom and Cilantro etc.)

    1 cup cooked rice

    Salt and pepper

    Large lettuce leaves, soft tortilla shells or pita bread

    Fresh cilantro and sliced red or green onion for serving

    Preparation:

    Cook meat with garlic and red pepper flakes in large skillet until meat is just done. Don't over cook.

    Add coconut milk, tomato juice, oyster sauce, chili sauce, dry mustard, lime juice and salt and pepper.

    Bring to a medium simmer and cook, stirring often, for about 20 to 30 minutes, or until liquid is nearly gone.

    Add rice and stir well to warm and incorporate

    Add a large spoonful to lettuce leaves, tortilla or pita bread. Top with cilantro and onion.

    -- Kris Winkelman, winkelman.com

    Brad Dokken

    Brad Dokken is editor of the Herald's Northland Outdoors section and also works as a copy editor and page designer. Dokken joined the Herald company in November 1985 as a copy editor for Agweek magazine and joined the Herald staff in 1989. He worked as a copy editor in the features and news departments before becoming outdoors editor in 1998. He also writes a blog called Compass Points. A Roseau, Minn., native, Dokken is a graduate of Bemidji State University. 

    BDokken@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1148
