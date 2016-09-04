CAMP COOKBOOK: Thai Venison Wraps

photo by Craig Bihrle, ND Game and Fish

I'm a big fan of Thai food, and Thai tacos made from chicken or fish have become a standard entree on hunting and fishing trips in recent years.

I came across a tasty looking variation on that theme recently while browsing through Kris Winkelman's online collection of wild game recipes.

Winkelman, who hosts the "Kris' Kitchen" segment on husband Babe's outdoors TV show, posted a recipe for Thai Venison Wraps. With archery deer season now open in North Dakota and other fall seasons on the horizon, this tasty-looking dish would be worth trying out for successful hunters.

-- Brad Dokken

Thai Venison Wraps

Ingredients:

2 pounds ground venison (or similar meat)

5 cloves garlic, minced

½ to 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 can coconut milk

16 ounces spicy V8

Juice from 2 limes

2 tablespoons oyster sauce

¼ cup Thai sweet chili sauce

2 teaspoons dry mustard

1 tablespoon dry Thai seasoning blend (Thai seasoning would be a mix of ginger, basil, garlic, black pepper, cardamom and Cilantro etc.)

1 cup cooked rice

Salt and pepper

Large lettuce leaves, soft tortilla shells or pita bread

Fresh cilantro and sliced red or green onion for serving

Preparation:

Cook meat with garlic and red pepper flakes in large skillet until meat is just done. Don't over cook.

Add coconut milk, tomato juice, oyster sauce, chili sauce, dry mustard, lime juice and salt and pepper.

Bring to a medium simmer and cook, stirring often, for about 20 to 30 minutes, or until liquid is nearly gone.

Add rice and stir well to warm and incorporate

Add a large spoonful to lettuce leaves, tortilla or pita bread. Top with cilantro and onion.

-- Kris Winkelman, winkelman.com