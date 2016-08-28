GET YOUR GEAR ON: SoftScience Ultra Lyte hiking boots

I'm not a shoe geek, but the Terrain Ultra Lyte hiking boots from the SoftScience Co., just might be the most comfortable footwear I've ever worn.

They weigh next to nothing, yet the support they provide is as close as I'll probably get to walking on air.

With grayish-black canvas tops and cushiony soles, the boots look great, and at $79.99, the price is equally attractive. The Terrain boots are available in black (which actually is more of a dark gray), khaki and "digi camo" canvas and also in "black crackle PU," a material that looks more like leather.

Besides the Terrain boot, SoftScience offers more than a dozen varieties of lightweight shoes for both men and women, all geared toward outdoor recreational use.

Like other SoftScience shoes, the Terrain Ultra Lytes are made for casual wear, whether hiking, sailing or fishing, but they also fit my needs in the office. The soles have a tread that's aggressive enough to provide stability on slick surfaces, but not so aggressive as to appear conspicuous.

Simply put, these are great shoes.

My only quibble—and it's a minor one—is I wish the tongue on the Terrain boots was longer. The laces have a tendency, though not always, to hang over the edge of the tongue after I tie them; even a half-inch of additional tongue would alleviate that dilemma.

SoftScience shoes aren't available at North Dakota retailers, but Dunham's Sports stores in Baxter, Duluth and Virginia, Minn., are listed as carrying the shoes. They also are sold online.

Info: softscience.com.

-- Brad Dokken