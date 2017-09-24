OUTDOORS CALENDAR

Events

• Sept. 30: Bike Your Park and National Public Lands Day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Turtle River State Park, 3084 Park Ave., Arvilla, N.D.

• Sept. 30: Friends of Itasca State Park annual meeting, 10:30 a.m., Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center classroom. Annual Ozawindib Walk is set for 1 to 3:30 p.m. beginning in front of Douglas Lodge and continuing along the Dr. Roberts Trail. More info: www.friendsofitasca.org.

Permit to Carry

• Sept. 30: North Dakota Class I and II Permit to Carry training, noon, Grand Forks Scheels, 2800 S. Columbia Road, Grand Forks. Info: Bill Collison, (701) 740-8674; permittocarry.org.

• Oct. 1: 2 for 1 Minnesota, Florida and Arizona Permit to Carry training, 10 a.m., East Grand Forks Cabela's, 210 DeMers Ave. NW, East Grand Forks. Info: Laura, (218) 252-1631; permittocarry.org.

• Nov. 18: North Dakota Class I and II Permit to Carry Training, noon, Grand Forks Scheels, 2800 S. Columbia Road, Grand Forks. Info: Bill Collison, (701) 740-8674; permittocarry.org.

• Nov. 19: 2 for 1 Utah Permit to Carry training, 10 a.m., East Grand Forks Cabela's, 210 DeMers Ave. NW, East Grand Forks. Info: Laura Ramirez, (218) 252-1631; permittocarry.org

• Dec. 16: North Dakota Class I and II Permit to Carry Training, noon, Grand Forks Scheels, 2800 S. Columbia Road, Grand Forks. Info: Bill Collison, (701) 740-8674; permittocarry.org.

• Dec. 17: 2 for 1 Minnesota, Florida and Arizona Permit to Carry training, 10 a.m., East Grand Forks Cabela's, 210 DeMers Ave. NW, East Grand Forks. Info: Laura Ramirez, (218) 252-1631; permittocarry.org