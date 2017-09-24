Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Friends mourn Wyoming men killed in Saturday plane crash near Thief River Falls

    OUTDOORS CALENDAR

    By Brad Dokken Today at 8:06 a.m.

    To get an event in the Outdoors calendar, contact Brad Dokken at (701) 780-1148, (800) 477-6572 ext. 148 or by email at bdokken@gfherald.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Thursdays.

    Events

    • Sept. 30: Bike Your Park and National Public Lands Day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Turtle River State Park, 3084 Park Ave., Arvilla, N.D.

    • Sept. 30: Friends of Itasca State Park annual meeting, 10:30 a.m., Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center classroom. Annual Ozawindib Walk is set for 1 to 3:30 p.m. beginning in front of Douglas Lodge and continuing along the Dr. Roberts Trail. More info: www.friendsofitasca.org.

    Permit to Carry

    • Sept. 30: North Dakota Class I and II Permit to Carry training, noon, Grand Forks Scheels, 2800 S. Columbia Road, Grand Forks. Info: Bill Collison, (701) 740-8674; permittocarry.org.

    • Oct. 1: 2 for 1 Minnesota, Florida and Arizona Permit to Carry training, 10 a.m., East Grand Forks Cabela's, 210 DeMers Ave. NW, East Grand Forks. Info: Laura, (218) 252-1631; permittocarry.org.

    • Nov. 18: North Dakota Class I and II Permit to Carry Training, noon, Grand Forks Scheels, 2800 S. Columbia Road, Grand Forks. Info: Bill Collison, (701) 740-8674; permittocarry.org.

    • Nov. 19: 2 for 1 Utah Permit to Carry training, 10 a.m., East Grand Forks Cabela's, 210 DeMers Ave. NW, East Grand Forks. Info: Laura Ramirez, (218) 252-1631; permittocarry.org

    • Dec. 16: North Dakota Class I and II Permit to Carry Training, noon, Grand Forks Scheels, 2800 S. Columbia Road, Grand Forks. Info: Bill Collison, (701) 740-8674; permittocarry.org.

    • Dec. 17: 2 for 1 Minnesota, Florida and Arizona Permit to Carry training, 10 a.m., East Grand Forks Cabela's, 210 DeMers Ave. NW, East Grand Forks. Info: Laura Ramirez, (218) 252-1631; permittocarry.org

    Explore related topics:outdoorsoutdoors calendarHuntingFishingeventsCalendar
    Brad Dokken

    Brad Dokken is editor of the Herald's Northland Outdoors section and also works as a copy editor and page designer. Dokken joined the Herald company in November 1985 as a copy editor for Agweek magazine and joined the Herald staff in 1989. He worked as a copy editor in the features and news departments before becoming outdoors editor in 1998. He also writes a blog called Compass Points. A Roseau, Minn., native, Dokken is a graduate of Bemidji State University. 

    BDokken@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1148
    Advertisement
    randomness