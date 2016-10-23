OUTDOORS CALENDAR

Hunting

• Today: Finley Wildlife Club pheasant hunt, participating private lands near Finley, N.D. Finley Wildlife Club will release 300 pheasant roosters on private lands near Finley. There's no charge to hunt beyond regular license fees, but participants are encouraged to take kids hunting. North Dakota upland game regulations apply. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. in the Finley American Legion, 600 Lincoln Ave. S., and maps showing where birds were released will be available. Info: Brian Tuite, (701) 789-0930.

Events

• Tuesday: DNR Northwest Region Fall Oral Bid Auction, Beltrami County Administration Building, 701 Minnesota Ave. NW, Bemidji. Ten parcels in Cass, Clearwater and Hubbard counties. Registration, 12:30 p.m., with auction at 1 p.m. Info: www.dnr.state.mn.us/lands_minerals/landsale/index.

• Nov. 19: "Discovering the Civilian Conservation Corps: Exploring the North Country Trail and Itasca Along the Dr. Roberts Trail," 1 to 3 p.m. Itasca State Park. Meet outside Forest Inn across from Douglas Lodge. Info: (218) 699-7251.

• Nov. 20: Christmas open house, 1 to 5 p.m., Icelandic State Park, 13571 state Highway 5, Cavalier, N.D. Pioneer Heritage Center will be decorated with trees, lights and Christmas displays. Info: parkrec.nd.gov.

• Nov. 21: Snowshoe Lacing, 6:30 p.m., Lake Bemidji State Park. Class will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 22, 23 and 28. Info: (218) 308-2300.

• Nov. 18-20: Minnesota Hard Water Ice Fishing Expo, National Sports Center, Blaine, Minn. Show hours 2 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20. Daily admission $10 adults, $7 youth 12 to 17 and free 11 and younger.

• Dec. 2-4: 24th annual St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show, St. Paul RiverCentre, 175 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul. Show hours 1 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4.

• Dec. 10: Wreath-making 101, Lake Bemidji State Park, 10 miles north of Bemidji off U.S. Highway 71 North. Sessions set for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Materials fee $8.50, maximum 20 people per session; registration required. Sign up by Dec. 1 by calling (218) 308-2300.

• Dec. 11: Advanced wreath-making, 1 to 3 p.m., Lake Bemidji State Park, 10 miles north of Bemidji off U.S. Highway 71. Materials fee is $5; class limited to 15. Registration required by Dec. 1: (218) 308-2300.

• Dec. 17: Annual winter bird survey, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lake Bemidji State Park. Meet at the Visitor Center. Info: John Fylpaa, (218) 308-2300 or by email at John.fylpaa@state.mn.us.

Shooting

• Today: The Forks Rifle Club W.G. Coulter Range will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for sighting in firearms before the upcoming deer season. Club personnel will be running the range and providing assistance for sighting in rifles. The range is 8½ miles west of Merrifield, N.D., on Grand Forks County Road 6 (2051 12th Ave. NE, Emerado, N.D.).

Banquets

• Saturday: Agassiz Ducks Unlimited banquet, 5:30 to 10 p.m., The Wheel Bar, Middle River, Minn. Info: Josh Veselka, (218) 686-4265.

Fishing

• Jan. 14: Fourth annual Wounded Warriors Guide Service ice fishing tournament, Woodland Resort, Devils Lake. Entry fee $150 per two-person team, covers entry fee, general raffle, meal and commemorative shirt. Rules meeting set for 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at Woodland Resort. Tickets can be purchased at Grand Forks Scheels, online at wwgnsmn.org or at Woodland Resort. Info: Dave Morse: dave@wwgsmn.org.