OUTDOORS CALENDAR

Events

• Thursday: LUP (Land Utilization Project) Citizens Input Panel meeting, 5 to 8 p.m., Norris Camp, headquarters of Red Lake Wildlife Management Area south of Roosevelt, Minn. Agenda items include Beltrami Forest off-highway vehicle plan and updates on wolf and deer populations. Public is welcome to attend and observe, but meeting isn't a public input meeting. Info: Gretchen Mehmel, (218) 783-6861 or gretchen.mehmel@state.mn.us.

• Oct. 25: DNR Northwest Region Fall Oral Bid Auction, Beltrami County Administration Building, 701 Minnesota Ave. NW, Bemidji. Ten parcels in Cass, Clearwater and Hubbard counties. Registration 12:30 p.m., with auction at 1 p.m. Info: mndnr.gov/lands_minerals/landsale/index.

• Nov. 19: "Discovering the Civilian Conservation Corps: Exploring the North Country Trail and Itasca Along the Dr. Roberts Trail," 1 to 3 p.m. Itasca State Park, Minn. Meet outside Forest Inn across from Douglas Lodge. Info: (218) 699-7251.

• Nov. 20: Christmas open house, 1 to 5 p.m., Icelandic State Park, 13571 state Highway 5, Cavalier, N.D. Pioneer Heritage Center will be decorated with trees, lights and Christmas displays. Info: parkrec.nd.gov.

• Nov. 21: Snowshoe Lacing, 6:30 p.m., Lake Bemidji State Park. Class will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 22, 23 and 28. Info: (218) 308-2300.

• Nov. 18-20: Minnesota Hard Water Ice Fishing Expo, National Sports Center, Blaine, Minn. Show hours 2 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20. Daily admission $10 adults, $7 youth 12 to 17 and free 11 and younger.

• Dec. 2-4: 24th annual St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show, St. Paul RiverCentre, 175 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul. Show hours 1 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4.

• Dec. 10: Wreath-making 101, Lake Bemidji State Park, 10 miles north of Bemidji off U.S. Highway 71 North. Sessions set for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Materials fee $8.50, maximum 20 people per session; registration required. Sign up by Dec. 1 by calling (218) 308-2300.

• Dec. 11: Advanced wreath-making, 1 to 3 p.m., Lake Bemidji State Park, 10 miles north of Bemidji off U.S. Highway 71. Materials fee is $5; class limited to 15. Registration required by Dec. 1: (218) 308-2300.

• Dec. 17: Annual winter bird survey, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lake Bemidji State Park. Meet at the Visitor Center. Info: John Fylpaa, (218) 308-2300 or by email at John.fylpaa@state.mn.us.

• Dec. 18: 22nd annual Itasca State Park winter bird count, 8 to 3:30 p.m., Itasca State Park. Meet between 7:30 and 8 a.m. at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center Lobby. Info: (218) 699-7259.

Banquets

• Oct. 10: Roseau River Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association banquet, Roseau City Center, 121 Center St., Roseau, Minn. Info: Stu Weston, (218) 463-3992.

• Oct. 22: North Red River Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association annual banquet fundraiser, American Legion, Stephen, Minn. Info: Kelly Turgeon, (218) 988-2567 or mndeerhunters.com.

• Oct. 29: Agassiz Ducks Unlimited banquet, 5:30 to 10 p.m., The Wheel Bar, Middle River, Minn. Info: Josh Veselka, (218) 686-4265.

Hunting

• Saturday: North Dakota pheasant, fall turkey openers.

• Oct. 13-15: 21st annual Options accessible deer hunt for people with disabilities, Rydell National Wildlife Refuge near Erskine, Minn. Info: Randy at Options, (218) 773-6100, (800) 726-3692 or options@myoptions.info.

• Oct. 15: Minnesota pheasant opener.

• Oct. 20: Special Minnesota Youth Deer season, through Oct. 23.

• Nov. 3-6: 14th annual Minnesota Governor's Deer Opener, Breezy Point in Pequot Lakes, Minn. Info: mngovernorsdeeropener.com.

• Nov. 4: North Dakota deer gun opener begins at noon.

• Nov. 5: Minnesota firearms deer opener.

• Nov. 25: North Dakota muzzleloader season begins at noon.

• Nov. 26: Minnesota muzzleloader opener; through Dec. 11.