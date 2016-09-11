OUTDOORS CALENDAR

To get an event in the calendar, contact Brad Dokken at (701) 780-1148, (800) 477-6572 ext. 148 or by email at bdokken@gfherald.com . Deadline is 5 p.m. Thursdays.

Events

• Saturday: East Grand Forks Rod and Gun Club Fall Youth Shoot, noon to 4 p.m., East Grand Forks Rod and Gun Club, 12923 480th St. NW, East Grand Forks. Events on tap include .22 rifle, trap shooting, traditional blackpowder, tomahawk throwing and other activities with door prizes and drawings. Open to youth ages 6 to 16; all skill levels welcome. Info: info@egfgunclub.com.

• Saturday: Roseau Lake of the Woods Sportsman Club 10th Annual Fall Fun Run, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Carps Pit Recreation Area south of Roosevelt, Minn. Registration from 9 a.m. to noon; must be back by 3:30 p.m. to be eligible for prizes. Signs will be posted from the Nite Hawk in Roosevelt. Run will cover 25 to 30 miles on marked trails and five game stops; $20 per person, includes lunch. Rain or shine event so dress for the weather; helmet is mandatory for anyone younger than 18.

• Saturday-Sept. 18: Buena Vista Fall Colors Festival, Buena Vista Ski Area and Logging Village, 12 miles north of Bemidji on Beltrami County Road 15. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18. Blacksmith demonstrations, walking tours, wood carving, kids' activities, horse-drawn wagon rides and more. Admission $6 age 13 and older, $3 ages 5 to 12 and free admission for kids younger than 5. Info: bvskiarea.com or (218) 766-9919.

• Sept. 22: Elk bugling tours, 6 p.m., Sullys Hill National Game Preserve, 12 miles south of Devils Lake on Highway 20/57. Info: (701) 766-4272 or sullyshill@gmail.com.

Shooting

• Today: Sporting clays fun shoot, Plummer Shooting Range, Plummer, Minn. Registration begins at 9 a.m., shooting at 9:30 a.m., and last squad out at 3 p.m. Entry fee $25, includes lunch; $15 re-entry fee. Info: Brent Hemly, (218) 686-7248 (cell) or (218) 465-4303 (home).

• Through Thursday: Northern Area Shooting Sports Association fall "sharptail shoot," Grand Forks Gun Club, 6950 Gateway Drive. As part of the event, which costs $20, shooters must complete four, 25-shot rounds of skeet shooting before Sept. 15. Scores can be shot any time the gun club is open, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings and Sunday afternoons. Two skeet fields are available, and participants can shoot as many practice rounds as they would like. Shooters must specify the rounds that will be used for score before shooting that round. There will be added prize money from all classes from the association, and Lewis Class scoring will be used. Info: Gordy Linnell, northernrifleaccurizing@gmail.com.

• Sept. 18: 34th annual Black Powder Turkey Shoot, 2 p.m., Olga, N.D. Muzzleloader rifles with open sights only; rain or shine. Sponsored by the Olga Cemetery Association. Info: (701) 549-3648.

• Sept. 18: Informational meeting for winter youth shooting programs, 5 p.m., Forks Rifle Club clubhouse, 2051 12th Ave. NE, Emerado, N.D. Junior shooting programs available for air rifle, .22 rifle and air pistol; season begins Oct. 4. Info: forksrifleclub.org or (218) 779-7497.

Banquets

• Thursday: Fargo Ducks Unlimited Dinner, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Speedway Event Center, 680 Main Ave. W., West Fargo, N.D. Info: Spencer Fenske, (320) 260-9759.

• Thursday: Northern Cass County DU banquet, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Moondance Event Center, Walker, Minn. Online ticket sales end Wednesday. Info: Gerry Or Michelle Heaslip, (612) 716-2322; Tony Freeman, (320) 266-6823.

• Saturday: Lakes Area DU Extravaganza, 5:30 p.m., The DL Pavilion, Detroit Lakes, Minn. Online ticket sales end Friday. Info: Brian Rubenstein, (218) 849-2234; Tim Kulik, (218) 234-3123.