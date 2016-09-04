OUTDOORS CALENDAR

To get an event in the calendar, contact Brad Dokken at (701) 780-1148, (800) 477-6572 ext. 148 or by email at bdokken@gfherald.com . Deadline is 5 p.m. Thursdays.

Events

• Today: "Walk on the Wild Side" hike, 10 a.m., Turtle River State Park, 3084 Park Ave., Arvilla, N.D. Meet in the CCC shelter. Info: (701) 594-4445 or check out the website at parkrec.nd.gov/parks/trsp/trsp.html.

• Today: Amphitheater program, "Playing in Our Backyard," 8 p.m, amphitheater, Turtle River State Park, 3084 Park Ave., Arvilla, N.D. Info: (701) 594-4445 or check out the website at parkrec.nd.gov/parks/trsp/trsp.html.

• Saturday: Presentation, falconer Greg Brooks with Destiny, a 23-year-old bald eagle, 1 p.m., Sullys Hill National Game Preserve, 12 miles south of Devils Lake via state Highway 20/57. Info: (701) 766-4272 or sullyshill@gmail.com.

• Sept. 17: East Grand Forks Rod and Gun Club Fall Youth Shoot, noon to 4 p.m., East Grand Forks Rod and Gun Club, 12923 480th St. NW, East Grand Forks. Events on tap include .22 rifle, trap shooting, traditional blackpowder, tomahawk throwing and other activities with door prizes and drawings. Open to youth ages 6 to 16; all skill levels welcome. Info: info@egfgunclub.com.

• Sept. 22: Elk bugling tours, 6 p.m., Sullys Hill National Game Preserve, 12 miles south of Devils Lake via state Highway 20/57. Info: (701) 766-4272 or sullyshill@gmail.com.

Shooting

• Sept. 11: Sporting clays fun shoot, Plummer Shooting Range, Plummer, Minn. Registration begins at 9 a.m., shooting at 9:30 a.m. and last squad out at 3 p.m. Entry fee $25, includes lunch; $15 re-entry fee. Info: Brent Hemly, (218) 686-7248 (cell) or (218) 465-4303 (home).

• Through Sept. 15: Northern Area Shooting Sports Association fall "sharptail shoot," Grand Forks Gun Club, 6950 Gateway Drive. As part of the event, which costs $20, shooters must complete four, 25-shot rounds of skeet shooting before Sept. 15. Scores can be shot any time the gun club is open, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings and Sunday afternoons. Two skeet fields are available, and participants can shoot as many practice rounds as they would like. Shooters must specify the rounds that will be used for score before shooting that round. Lewis Class scoring. Info: Gordy Linnell, northernrifleaccurizing@gmail.com.

• Sept. 18: 34th annual Black Powder Turkey Shoot, 2 p.m., Olga, N.D. Muzzleloader rifles with open sights only; rain or shine. Sponsored by the Olga Cemetery Association. Info: (701) 549-3648.

• Sept. 18: Informational meeting for winter youth shooting programs, 5 p.m., Forks Rifle Club clubhouse, 2051 12th Ave. NE, Emerado, N.D. Junior shooting programs available for air rifle, .22 rifle and air pistol; season begins Oct. 4. Info: forksrifleclub.org or (218) 779-7497.

Banquets

• Thursday: Bemidji Ducks Unlimited banquet, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Hampton Inn, Bemidji. Tickets $45 single, $80 couple, $30 Greenwing; other ticket packages also available. Online ticket sales end Wednesday. Info: Scott Anderson, (218) 333-0477; Brian Mustonen, (218) 760-6003; Jeff Lind, (218) 760-0408.

• Saturday: Warroad/Northwest Angle Ducks Unlimited banquet, 5:30 to 10 p.m., American Legion, Warroad, Minn. Online ticket sales end Friday. Info: Roger Lien, (218) 689-4499; Tony Krahn, (218) 386-2974.

• Saturday: Lake of the Woods 50-gun event, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Moose Lodge, Baudette, Minn. Tickets: $50, includes chance on 11 door prize guns; online ticket sales end Friday. Info: Teresa Humenuik, (218) 556-2362; Phil Talmage, (612) 481-6177.

• Sept. 15: Fargo Ducks Unlimited dinner, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Speedway Event Center, 680 Main Ave. W., West Fargo, N.D. Online ticket sales end Sept. 14. Info: Spencer Fenske, (320) 260-9759.