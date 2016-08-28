OUTDOORS CALENDAR

To get an event in the calendar, contact Brad Dokken at (701) 780-1148, (800) 477-6572 ext. 148 or by email at bdokken@gfherald.com . Deadline is 5 p.m. Thursdays.

Events

• Friday-Saturday: Lake Region Sportsmen's Club and Ramsey-Towner County 4-H Shooting Sports' fourth annual Canada goose hunt and raffle. Pre-registration from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Flyway Bar in Webster, N.D. Hunters must check in at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Ramsey County event center. Maximum four hunters per team, with points for each goose shot and bonus points for teams with youth hunters. Tickets $20; no charge for youth hunters. Info: Larry, (701) 351-4090; Tyler, (701) 351-5119; or Tom, (701) 351-1424.

• Friday-Sept. 4: Bushcraft Bike Ultra—120 miles of beaver dams, bogs and bushwhacking, Clear River Tower in Beltrami Island State Forest, 10 miles south of Warroad, Minn., on County Road 5. Local artisans and food for sale from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. Race starts at 7 a.m. Saturday and ends at 1 p.m. Sept. 4. Info/registration: Chuck Lindner, (218) 242-0315 or online at bushcraftbike.blogspot.com.

• Saturday-Sept. 5: Northwest Minnesota Birding Weekend. Sites include Agassiz National Wildlife Refuge, Thief Lake and Twin Lakes wildlife management areas, the Agassiz Audubon and other impoundments, and Thief River Falls and other sewage ponds. Cost is $75. Info: mbwbirds.com or Kim Eckert, (218) 349-5953 or eckertkr@gmail.com.

• Sept. 17: East Grand Forks Rod and Gun Club Fall Youth Shoot, noon to 4 p.m., East Grand Forks Rod and Gun Club, 12923 480th St. NW, East Grand Forks. Events on tap include .22 rifle, trap shooting, traditional blackpowder, tomahawk throwing and other activities with door prizes and drawings. Open to youth ages 6 to 16; all skill levels welcome. Cabela's is sponsor, and event is limited to 100 youths; register at Cabela's front desk. Info: info@egfgunclub.com.

Shooting

• Through Sept. 15: Northern Area Shooting Sports Association fall "sharptail shoot," Grand Forks Gun Club, 6950 Gateway Drive. As part of the event, which costs $20, shooters must complete four, 25-shot rounds of skeet shooting before Sept. 15. Scores can be shot any time the gun club is open, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings and Sunday afternoons. Two skeet fields are available, and participants can shoot as many practice rounds as they would like. Shooters must specify the rounds that will be used for score before shooting that round. There will be added prize money from all classes from the association, and Lewis Class scoring will be used. Info: Gordy Linnell, northernrifleaccurizing@gmail.com.

• Sept. 18: 34th annual Black Powder Turkey Shoot, 2 p.m., Olga, N.D. Muzzleloader rifles with open sights only; rain or shine. Sponsored by the Olga Cemetery Association. Info: (701) 549-3648.

• Sept. 18: Informational meeting for winter youth shooting programs, 5 p.m., Forks Rifle Club clubhouse, 2051 12th Ave. NE, Emerado, N.D. Junior shooting programs available for air rifle, .22 rifle and air pistol; season begins Oct. 4. Info: forksrifleclub.org or (218) 779-7497.

Turtle River State Park

Here is a list of remaining summer interpretive programs at Turtle River State Park, 3084 Park Ave., Arvilla, N.D. All programs are free with a park entrance pass. For more information, contact Turtle River State Park at (701) 594-4445 or check out the website at parkrec.nd.gov/parks/trsp/trsp.html.

• Today: "Walk on the Wild Side" hike, 10 a.m., Woodland Lodge.

• Friday: Amphitheater program, "Camping Games," 8 p.m.

• Saturday: Dakota Explorers, "Games Galore," 10 a.m., Visitor Center.

• Saturday: Amphitheater program, "Nature Jeopardy," 8 p.m.

• Sept. 4: "Walk on the Wild Side" hike, 10 a.m., CCC shelter.

• Sept. 4: Amphitheater program, "Playing in Our Backyard," 8 p.m.