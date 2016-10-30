Minnesota deer season notebook

"Don't wait until the last minute to buy a deer license. There can be long lines of people waiting to buy licenses in the days before deer opener. Last year, we sold more than 145,000 licenses the Thursday and Friday before opener," said Steve Michaels, DNR licensing program director. "Buy early and you can spend more time getting ready to hunt and enjoying time with family and friends."

Hunters can buy deer licenses at DNR license agents across Minnesota, by phone at (888) 665-4236 or online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense. There are additional fees for telephone and Internet transactions. Deer licenses and tags ordered by phone and Internet take three to five business days to arrive, so hunters who choose these options should allow enough time for delivery. Hunters must have a valid deer license and tag in their possession when hunting deer.

More info: mndnr.gov/regulations/hunting.

-- Minnesota DNR

Hunters must register deer

Minnesota law requires hunters to register their deer before processing, before antlers are removed and within 48 hours after taking the animal, the DNR said.

"Every hunter who registers their deer is providing important information and playing a critical role in our ability to scientifically manage deer populations," Adam Murkowski, DNR big game program leader, said in a statement. "Deer can be registered with a phone call, online or in person, with the exception of southeastern Minnesota during the firearms seasons, where in-person registration will be required."

Before registering a deer, hunters must validate their site tag. The validated tag must be attached to the deer when the deer is placed on a motor vehicle or an ATV, a vehicle or a trailer being towed by an ATV or brought into a camp, yard or other place of habitation.

Register deer by phone at (888) 706-6367, online at mndnr.gov/gameregistration or in person at a big game registration station. A list of all stations, organized by city and county, is available at any DNR wildlife office or online at mndnr.gov/hunting/deer.

In-person registration will be required in deer permit areas 339 to 349 of southeast Minnesota, an area that includes nearly all the 300 series permit areas, during the 3A and 3B firearms deer seasons while the DNR samples deer for chronic wasting disease. More information on CWD sampling and registration locations is at mndnr.gov/cwd.

-- Minnesota DNR