    Flyin' Prime, a favorite duck camp recipe

    By Sam Cook Today at 8:30 a.m.

    Hunters at the Take 'Em Club duck camp on Lake of the Woods shoot lots of ducks and geese each fall. As a result, they eat a lot of ducks and geese.

    The hunters prepare the waterfowl in many ways — duck stroganoff, duck stir-fry, marinated and barbecued duck and more.

    "The key to cooking waterfowl is to keep it rare — and take super-good care of it," says Phil Bakken of Tower, Minn., one of the club members.

    One of the group's favorite waterfowl recipes is one they call "Flyin' Prime" — Canada goose breast marinated and grilled, so named because they believe it's difficult to discern from prime rib of beef.

    Here's how camp member Casey Sunsdahl of Soudan prepares it:

    • Marinate goose breasts in Worcestershire sauce, olive oil, pepper "and love" for 24 to 30 hours.

    • Grill breasts over gas or charcoal grill until rare to medium-rare.

    • Cut in quarter-inch slices. Serve.

    -- Sam Cook

