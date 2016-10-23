Flyin' Prime, a favorite duck camp recipe

The hunters prepare the waterfowl in many ways — duck stroganoff, duck stir-fry, marinated and barbecued duck and more.

"The key to cooking waterfowl is to keep it rare — and take super-good care of it," says Phil Bakken of Tower, Minn., one of the club members.

One of the group's favorite waterfowl recipes is one they call "Flyin' Prime" — Canada goose breast marinated and grilled, so named because they believe it's difficult to discern from prime rib of beef.

Here's how camp member Casey Sunsdahl of Soudan prepares it:

• Marinate goose breasts in Worcestershire sauce, olive oil, pepper "and love" for 24 to 30 hours.

• Grill breasts over gas or charcoal grill until rare to medium-rare.

• Cut in quarter-inch slices. Serve.

-- Sam Cook