OUTDOORS NOTEBOOK

education instructors

Longtime hunter education instructor Harold Randall of Grand Forks received a lifetime achievement award, and Lynn Baier of Fordville, N.D., was recognized as an instructor of the year during the North Dakota Game and Fish Department's annual training conference Aug. 27 in Bismarck.

Lorne Sterner, Casselton, N.D., and Gordonna Toepke, New Salem, N.D., also received lifetime achievement awards; Chuck Vasicek, of Bismarck, was an instructor of the year; and Dave Urlacher and Troy Anderson of Dickinson were named team of the year.

Other awards were as follows:

• 30 years of service: David Colby, Kenmare; Wayne Evans, Stanley; Bruce Fairbrother, Towner; Allen Giese, Wahpeton; David Just, Beulah; Gary Leslie, Burlington; Allen Martin, Drake; Mark Walsh, Williston; Terry Week, Beach; Walter Zimbelman, Fullerton.

• 25 years: Ray Aamold, Hatton; Rene Arnold, Cavalier; Douglas Benson, Fargo; Dale Bren, Elgin; Neil Dockter, Horace; Mark Frost, Carrington; Thomas Kelsh, Minot; Arvid Knutson, Park River; Bruce Messmer, Dickinson; Darris Olson, Bowbells; Paul Sinner, Wahpeton; Larry Thompson, Watford City; Merle Weatherly, Jamestown.

• 20 years: Wayne Anderson, Bismarck; Lynn Baier, Fordville; Thomas Balsdon, Osnabrock; Beth Darr, Williston; Glen Fuhrman, Enderlin; Ted Hoberg, Grand Forks; Mark Hunt, Minot; Dan Imdieke, Linton; Larry Johnson, Belfield; Larry Leier, Hague; Bradley Moser, Medina; Larry Nagel, Shields; Pam Podoll, Velva; Paul Roeder, Milnor; Douglas Sommerfeld, Lisbon; Larry Viall, Epping; Mark Volk, Bismarck; Linda Weigum, Zap.

• 15 years: George Babcock, Garrison; Lynn Baltrusch, Fessenden; Janice Bishop, Kathryn; Diane Dockter, Horace; Craig Enervold, Moorhead; Corinne Engen, Anamoose; John Gorman, Larimore; Jeremy Haugen, Minot; Rodney Howatt, Langdon; Brent Jacobson, Garrison; Grant Johnson, Almont; Mitchell Kallias, Minot; Darrell Kersting, Kindred; Richard Michels, Elgin; Tony Poupa, Sand Coulee, Mont.; Chris Pulver, Stanley; Scott Rehak, Williston; Randel Sand, Tuttle; Elizabeth Schaner, Center; Wayne Stanley, Minot; Jodie Woroniecki, Hebron.

• Ten years: Richard Bell, Wyndmere; Jim Bennett, Minot; Roger Decker, Belfield; Gary Green, Granville; Todd Greenmyer, Oakes; Kari Helland, Kathryn; Justin Hughes, Minot; John Jacobson, Hatton; Sean Jalbert, Grandin; Perry Johnson, Northwood; Ruth Johnson, Belfield; Curtis Kaseman, Jamestown; Suzanne Kersting, Kindred; Kristi Kilde, Glen Ullin; Todd Lerol, Grafton; Calvin Leyendecker, Marion; Dale Miller, Grandin; Michael Myers, Dickinson; Robert Olstad, Galesburg; Ross Reimche, Bottineau; Gary Schaner, Bismarck; Gerald Schmidt, Devils Lake; Steve Schrader, West Fargo; John Schwalk, Milnor; Renae Selensky, Rugby; Dan Spellerberg, Oakes; Rich Truesdell, Wahpeton; Joe Tuchscherer, Rugby; Lavern Vance, Ray; Lamar Wells, Wyndmere; Gary Wilz, Killdeer.

• Five years: Joshua Barringer, Mooreton; Lena Anna Marie Bohm, Mohall; Damon Bosche, Medina; Jamey Boutilier, Hazen; Rodd Compson, Jamestown; Matthew Deal, Grace City; Jeremy Duckwitz, Moffit; Shari Fisher, Bismarck; Albert Frisinger, Harwood; David Kraft, Bismarck; Jacob Miedema, Jamestown; Scott Norton, Mandan; Tom Nowatzki, Bottineau; Quentin Obrigewitsch, Belfield; Daniel Olson, Medina; Jeffrey Sorum, Grand Forks; Matt Webster, Jamestown.

• Two years: Michael Bahm, Mandan; Craig Blomster, Leeds; Daniel Duchscherer, Towner; Jason Forster, Lidgerwood; Jamie Germundson, Stanley; Clarence Gilstad, Ashley; Lacy Gustafson, Lincoln; William Harkness, Leeds; Craig Hendrickson, Grand Forks; Michael Hoime, Moorhead; Coby Hubble, Crosby; Alan Klitzke, Powers Lake; Evan Kuntz, West Fargo; Dennis Lakoduk, Minot; Seth Larson, Max; Krista Lundgren, Kulm; Bob Martin, Jamestown; Jerome Moszer, Bismarck; James Nadeau, Dunseith; Erin Odell, Belfield; Javier Ortiz, Minot Air Force Base; Carl Quam, Tolna; Dorsel Randolph, Velva; Kristofer Schmidt, Washburn; Daniel Sem, Minot; Richard Srejma, Minot; Russell Thomas, New Town; Earl Torgerson, Bismarck; Neal Walker, Jamestown; Houston Williams, Minot; Al Zimmerman, West Fargo.

-- N.D. Game and Fish Department

DNR taking pike

plan comments

The Department of Natural Resources is taking comments through Nov. 7 on proposed new regulations for managing northern pike in Minnesota. The comment period follows several years of public outreach that has returned broad support for the proposed changes.

"We've had very positive and broad support for new pike fishing regulations since we started discussing this idea with anglers and interested groups in 2013," Don Pereira, DNR fisheries chief, said. "Now we're going through the formal and required step of allowing comments on the proposal before moving forward with new regulations."

The proposed regulations would divide the state into three zones, each with a set of regulations tailored for the zone. The changes could go into effect in the spring of 2017.

"The zone proposal is meant to address a serious problem in a number of lakes in the central and north-central part of the state plagued with small or 'hammer-handle' pike," Pereira said.

In the northeast part of the state, the proposal calls for a two-fish limit with a 30- to 40-inch protected slot and one pike longer than 40 inches allowed. The would maintain the potential for pike to grow large in many of the Arrowhead region's waters. In the south, where pike abundance often is low but growth is fast, the proposed two-fish limit with a 24-inch minimum size would allow pike to reach an acceptable size before harvest.

"We heard the desire from darkhouse spearers to be able to take pike without fear of taking the wrong size, so we have accommodated that need after extensive consultation with spearing groups," Pereira said.

The comment period is a formal step in the rulemaking process and follows a public outreach period that included in-person meetings, online comments and very positive hearings at the Legislature and meetings with stakeholder groups. More info: mndnr.gov/pike.

-- Minnesota DNR

Minnesota youth deer

hunt set for Oct. 20-23

The DNR is offering a special deer season for 10- to 15-year-old hunters from Oct. 20 through Oct. 23 in 27 permit areas of southeast and northwest Minnesota, including Twin Cities metro Permit Area 601.

An adult mentor must accompany young hunters but may not hunt or carry a firearm and does not need a license. In certain portions of permit areas 346 and 349 in southeast Minnesota, the adult can hunt while being a mentor if in possession of an early antlerless permit and a regular firearm license.

Deer permit areas open to the hunt are 101, 105, 111, 114, 201, 203, 208, 209, 256, 257, 260, 263, 264, 267, 268, 338, 339, 341, 342, 343, 344, 345, 346, 347, 348, 349 and 601. Blaze orange requirements apply to all hunters, trappers and adult mentors in areas open for the youth deer season.

Youth must meet all firearms safety requirements, purchase a license and use the appropriate firearm for the permit area in which they are hunting. Youth may take a deer of either sex and may only take one deer during the youth season.

Public land is open, and private land is also open with landowner permission. Participating in the youth deer season does not affect eligibility of young hunters to participate in the regular firearms deer season but any deer harvested does count against the youth's season bag limit.

More information can be found on page 34 of the 2016 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations Handbook under the heading Special Youth Deer Season and online at mndnr.gov/regulations/hunting.

-- Minnesota DNR

Did you know?

• The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is taking orders for its North Dakota Outdoors calendar, the source for all hunting season and application dates in 2017. Along with outstanding color photographs of North Dakota wildlife and scenery, the calendar includes sunrise-sunset times and moon phases. To order, send $3 for each, plus $1 postage, to Calendar, North Dakota Game and Fish Department, 100 N. Bismarck Expressway, Bismarck, ND 58501-5095. The calendar is the magazine's December issue, so subscribers will automatically receive it in the mail.

• Groups that will help people recruit or retain hunters or anglers have until Thursday to apply for DNR grants. New this year, the Angler and Hunter Recruitment and Retention Grant Program gives priority to programs that are new and innovative and have an ongoing impact. Types of activities could include fishing and hunting educational programs, clinics, workshops and camps, and funding for fishing and hunting equipment and transportation. Grant awards range from $5,000 to $50,000 and require a dollar-for-dollar match. More info: www.mndnr.gov/r3.

• Two red swamp crayfish have been found in Tilde Lake in Clay County in northwest Minnesota. It is the first time the invasive species has been confirmed in a Minnesota lake, the DNR said. The live specimens have been removed, and DNR fisheries staff are searching the lake to see if there are others. Heidi Wolf, DNR invasive species unit supervisor, said the red swamp crayfish is a good example of a prohibited invasive species that some online retailers ship to unsuspecting teachers for classroom aquariums or to people hosting "crawfish boils."

• The 14th annual Minnesota Governor's Deer Hunting Opener is set for Nov. 3-6 at Breezy Point in Pequot Lakes, Minn. Minnesota's firearms deer season opens Nov. 5.

• The DNR and Minnesota Wild again have teamed up to offer ticket discounts for hunting or fishing license holders to select Wild hockey games. The discounts are available for the Wild's Oct. 18 game against the Los Angeles Kings, Nov. 23 vs. the Winnipeg Jets (which also includes a blaze orange logo hat giveaway) and Dec. 11 vs. the St. Louis Blues. Ticket prices vary based on the game and seating options. Tickets are available online at mndnr.gov/wildhockey.

-- compiled by Brad Dokken