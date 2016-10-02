North Dakota pheasant hunters will find pockets of good hunting opportunities this fall -- especially in areas that escaped the summer's barrage of hail and heavy rains. The state's pheasant season opens Saturday, Oct. 8. (N.D. Game and Fish Department photo)

Matt Olson, Lisbon, N.D., Pheasants Forever regional representative for North Dakota, said the pheasant opener remains one of the big events on North Dakota's outdoors calendar. Pheasant season opens Saturday, Oct. 8. (Pheasants Forever photo)

North Dakota pheasant hunters can expect to work harder to shoot their limits this fall, but success likely will vary depending on how specific areas weathered this past summer's barrage of storms and bad weather, biologists say.

North Dakota's regular pheasant season opens Saturday.

R.J. Gross, upland game management biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Bismarck, said the impact of weather variations was apparent during late-summer roadside surveys.

Wherever crops showed signs of hail damage, pheasant counts were lower, Gross said.

"We do 20-mile routes, and we had routes where the first 5 miles had no hail and plenty of broods," Gross said. "Then there'd be hailed-out crops, and you wouldn't see anything, which makes sense."

Statewide, total pheasants were down 7 percent from last year, and Game and Fish observers counted 10 percent fewer broods during the roadside counts.

Total bird numbers in southwest North Dakota, the state's prime pheasant country, were down 21 percent, and brood numbers were down 19 percent from 2015, Game and Fish said. Observers tallied 21 broods and 168 birds per 100 survey miles.

That's still considerably higher than the northwest—the second-best count in the state—where total pheasant numbers increased a whopping 129 percent to 12 broods and 93 birds per 100 miles.

Mother Nature gets credit for that increase—and blame for the declines that occurred elsewhere.

"Really, the northwest was the only place that got the rain early enough and didn't get the bad 10 inches of rain and hail that everywhere else got," Gross said. "The driving force is weather. If those hens come through winter in good shape, they're going to be productive. It's a delicate system. They have to get the rain at certain times, and it can't be cold."

The stars aligned in the northwest part of the state.

"They had it about perfect for the insect hatch, and they had better survival," Gross said.

Year of extremes

Extreme wet conditions hampered production in southeast North Dakota, but it was just the opposite in the southwest, where drought-like conditions persisted.

"It was really dry there this year," Gross said."No rain for nesting cover, no rain for brood cover and then no insects for the chicks."

The southwest remains the state's pheasant hotspot, though, even when numbers are down.

"That southwest area, it's so good, and it's just going to stay that way," said Matt Olson, North Dakota regional field representative for Pheasants Forever in Lisbon. "It took a little bit of a decrease, but there still are just so many birds down in that area."

In southeast North Dakota, the Game and Fish survey tallied a 4 percent decline in total pheasants but a 1 percent increase in broods, which suggests hunters might find a few more young birds in the field. Observers counted eight broods and 62 birds per 100 miles of survey.

Blame it on the rain.

"They had a lot of gully washers, I call it," Gross said. "Like south of Jamestown, I talked to a couple of biologists, and they had 9 or 10 inches of rain two or three times. That's not good."

The continued loss of land in the Conservation Reserve Program also is a concern for long-term pheasant prospects. North Dakota now has about 1.2 million acres of CRP, down from more than 3 million during the peak in the early to mid 2000s.

About 39,000 acres are set to expire this year, with another 345,000 acres expiring in 2017.

"We're still losing acreage," Gross said. "This year wasn't too bad, but the next two or three could be bad."

Compounding the problem is the difficulty in enrolling new land in CRP because the current Farm Bill caps national enrollment at 24 million acres. Gross said he recently attended a meeting of biologists and representatives from other pheasant states, which reported acceptance rates of 5 percent to 10 percent for new enrollments during the most recent sign-up.

In South Dakota, the top pheasant state in the country, only two out of 727 CRP applications were accepted, Pheasants Forever reported earlier this year—101 total acres out of more than 42,000 acres offered.

"The interest is out there—it's just the funding isn't there," Gross said.

Find the pockets

Despite those challenges, there should be pheasant opportunities bordering on excellent in pockets where the weather cooperated.

Olson, the state's Pheasant Forever representative, said the increase in the northwest didn't come as a surprise, based on the reports he'd gotten from chapter members in that part of the state.

"I heard of people finding good numbers up there late last fall," Olson said. "That's been a fairly good place to hunt anyway, and there's more of a chance of a mixed bag. There's some partridge and grouse up in that country, too."

Olson said work commitments will keep him out of the field for Saturday's opener, but he prefers to hunt later in the season anyway.

"That comes with challenges—the birds are more educated and a bit sneakier—but I truly enjoy going out when you get one of those nice snowy mornings where it's coming down nice and light," Olson said. "Those big, old birds tend to hold strong in that kind of weather.

"That's my favorite hunt—early December when it's not as bitterly cold and you've got some snow to get those old birds to hang in there. That's when you get some true trophies."

Given this year's survey results, North Dakota pheasant hunters might have a tough time matching last year, when 85,000 hunters shot nearly 590,000 roosters. Tallies could be closer to 2014, when 78,000 hunters took 587,000 roosters.

Forecasts and predictions aside, the pheasant opener remains one of the biggest events of the year on North Dakota's outdoors calendar. That's apparent during the fall banquet season that now is in full swing across the state, Olson said.

"There's always a lot of excitement out there for the pheasant opener," he said. "It's one of those that people circle on their calendar. It's not quite as time consuming (as waterfowl hunting), and there's not as much scouting involved.

"Head out on the open road, and when you see something that looks good, get out and give it a whirl."

N.D. PHEASANT FYI

Season dates: Oct. 8-Jan. 8. (Opens Oct. 15 in portions of Williams and McKenzie counties. More info: gf.nd.gov).

Daily bag limit: 3.

Possession Limit: 12.

Info: gf.nd.gov.