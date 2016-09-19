WORTH A LOOK: September is Tree Stand Safety Awareness Month

Archery season is in full swing across North Dakota and Minnesota, and that means bowhunters need to think safety.

Treestand accidents continue to be the leading cause of serious injury and death among hunters, and September is Tree Stand Safety Awareness Month. According to the website for Tree Stand Safety Awareness, a nonprofit formed during the 2016 Archery Trade Show, an estimated 5,600 tree stand incidents resulted in injury last year.

With that in mind, the makers of Hunter Safety System harness gear say treestand accidents easily can prevented by following three simple rules:

• Inspect your equipment.

• Wear a full-body harness.

• Stay connected from the time your feet leave the ground until they return to the ground. An astounding 86 percent of accidents occur while ascending to or descending from the treestand, not while in it.

"Every day, we focus on treestand safety at Hunter Safety System, but this month, it must be recognized on a national level," Jerry Wydner, president of Hunter Safety System, said in a news release. "This is the time of year that hunters are returning to their stands, and we encourage each of them to wear a full-body harness out there and always stay connected to a LifeLine."

That's more than just a product push. Wydner also serves on the board of directors for the Tree Stand Safety Awareness nonprofit.

"While we would love everyone to wear one of our harnesses, it really doesn't matter what brand of full-body harness you'll wear while preparing a treestand or hunting from it," Wydner said. "Please wear it and stay connected so you are safe and able to return to your loved ones after the hunt."

• Info: treestandsafetyawareness.org; Hunter Safety System, hssvest.com.

-- Hunter Safety System