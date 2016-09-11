National Hunting and Fishing Day also is an opportunity to encourage young people to get more involved in hunting and fishing. (N.D. Game and Fish Department photo)

National Hunting and Fishing Day is Sept. 24, and the annual event offers an opportunity to celebrate the conservation efforts of outdoorsmen and women across the U.S.

Congress established National Hunting and Fishing Day in 1972 to recognize hunters, anglers and recreational shooters for their efforts and contributions to conservation in America. As an example, hunters through dues and contributions to conservation groups give an additional $280 million annually for wildlife habitat.

National Hunting and Fishing Day also is a good time to get youth involved in the country's outdoors heritage. The event always is held the fourth Saturday in September.

National Hunting and Fishing Day also coincides with this year's waterfowl openers in North Dakota and Minnesota.

Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops and a lifelong sportsman, is this year's honorary chairman for National Hunting and Fishing Day.

"America's sportsmen and women are among our nation's most active conservationists and it's important we recognize and celebrate everything they do to protect outdoor habitat and ensure thriving populations of wildlife," Morris said in a statement. "I'm proud to lend my support and raise awareness for hunters and anglers, America's conservation heroes through National Hunting and Fishing Day."

Sponsors for National Hunting and Fishing Day 2016 include Bass Pro Shops, National Shooting Sports Foundation, National Rifle Association, Yamaha, GunBroker, Izaak Walton League, Keep America Fishing, Outdoor Sportsman Group, Berkley, Shakespeare, Wonders of Wildlife, Smith and Wesson, Realtree, Ducks Unlimited, Cabela's, National Wild Turkey Federation and the Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation.

• More info: nhfday.org.

-- Herald staff report