Pheasant forecast takes shape

The week's biggest news on the outdoors front came Tuesday, when the North Dakota Game and Fish Department released the results of its roadside pheasant survey conducted in late July and August.

The survey, which provides perhaps the best barometer of what pheasant hunters can expect this fall, showed pheasant numbers were down 10 percent statewide from last year. In addition, observers tallied 7 percent fewer broods, and the average brood size was down 8 percent.

The results are based on 276 survey runs made along 105 brood routes across the state.

"Compared to last year, our late summer roadside counts indicate pheasant hunters are going to have to work harder to find more pheasants in most parts of the state, with fewer young roosters showing up in the fall population," Aaron Robinson, upland game management supervisor for Game and Fish in Dickinson, N.D., said in a news release announcing the survey results. "As always, there will be local areas within all four pheasant districts where pheasant numbers will be both better and below what is predicted for the district."

Here's regional breakdown on the survey:

• Southwest: Total pheasants were down 21 percent, and broods observed declined 19 percent from 2015. Observers counted 21 broods and 168 birds per 100 survey miles. The average brood size was 5.5.

• Southeast: Birds were down 4 percent from last year, and the number of broods increased by 1 percent. Observers counted eight broods and 62 birds per 100 miles. The average brood size was 5.0.

• Northwest: Good news for pheasant hunters who head north and west—counts in this part of the state were up 129 percent from last year, and brood numbers were up 161 percent. Observers recorded 12 broods and 93 birds per 100 miles, and the average brood size was 6.1.

• Northeast: Generally an afterthought when it comes to pheasant hunting because of marginal habitat and winter cover, the count here showed two broods and 14 birds per 100 miles. Average brood size was 3.9. Number of birds observed remained the same, and the number of broods recorded was up 5 percent.

Meanwhile, the Department of Natural Resources said Minnesota's pheasant index is up 29 percent from last year, thanks to a mild winter, favorable nesting conditions and a slight gain in grassland habitat. The statewide index was 52.1 birds per 100 miles of roadside driven, and the highest counts were in the southwest, east-central and central regions, where counts ranged from 53 to 96 birds per 100 miles. Hunters should find good opportunities in all of Minnesota's pheasant region except the southeast, where the count declined 31 percent.

Despite the increase, Minnesota's pheasant index still is 14 percent below the 10-year average and 48 percent lower than the long-term average.

North Dakota's regular pheasant season opens Oct. 8 and continues through Jan. 8. The two-day youth pheasant hunting weekend, when legally licensed residents and nonresidents ages 15 and younger can hunt statewide, is set for Oct. 1-2.

Minnesota's pheasant season opens Oct. 15 and closes Jan. 1.

Projects land NAWCA grants

Two projects in North Dakota and northwest Minnesota stand to benefit from a funding package approved this week by the Migratory Bird Conservation Commission.

In North Dakota, the commission approved a grant of more than $1 million for the At-Risk Prairie Pothole Conservation Project in Benson, Bottineau, McHenry, Nelson, Pierce and Ramsey counties. As part of the project, Ducks Unlimited and its partners—the North Dakota Natural Resources Trust and private contributors—along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, are proposing to use the grant and $1.06 million in matching funds to "acquire critical wetland easements in perpetuity and maintain grassland habitat through short-term programs to conserve 4,680 acres of prairie pothole habitat for migratory birds."

In Minnesota, the northwest counties of Becker, Beltrami, Clay, Clearwater, Kittson, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau are among 49 counties included in a grant of nearly $2 million the commission awarded to The Nature Conservancy for the Northern Tallgrass Prairie Project. TNC and its partners—Ducks Unlimited, the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Pheasants Forever—will use the grant and seek $7.19 million in matching funds to "impact 3,402 acres of wetland and grassland habitat through fee acquisition, conservation easements, restoration and enhancement."

All told, the Migratory Bird Conservation Commission approved $33.2 million to buy, lease or conserve more than 81,000 acres of wetland and associated upland habitat across the U.S. Of that total, $21.5 million will be provided through the North American Wetlands Conservation Act to benefit more than 68,000 acres of habitat. NAWCA grants require matching investments.

The remaining $11.7 million from the Migratory Bird Conservation Fund—funded largely through federal duck stamp sales—will conserve more than 13,000 acres at four national wildlife refuges in Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee and Washington.