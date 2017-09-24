NICE FISH
Walleye released 25-inch minimum
• 30 inches—Don Rodgers, West Fargo, Devils Lake.
• 28 inches—Julie Starren, Grand Forks, Lake of the Woods.
• 28 and 25 inches—Austin Bicker, Grand Forks, Devils Lake.
• 27 inches—Ryan Larson, Larimore, N.D., Devils Lake.
Smallmouth bass released 16-inch minimum
• 18 inches—Cody Mosbrucker, West Fargo, Lake Ashtabula, N.D.
Smallmouth bass kept 3-pound minimum
• 3 pounds, 13 ounces—Thomas Wohl, West Fargo, Lake Ashtabula, N.D.
Report your big fish tales to Brad Dokken at bdokken@gfherald.com, by phone at (701) 780-1148 or toll-free (800) 477-6572 ext. 148, or mail to Brad Dokken, c/o The Grand Forks Herald, 375 Second Ave. N., Box 6008, Grand Forks ND 58206-6008. Please include the angler's town of residence and whether the fish was kept or released.