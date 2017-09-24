Applications must be completed by Monday, Oct. 10, and are available online at mndnr.gov/lakeofthewoods.

"Input provided by this group will be used to update the Lake of the Woods Fisheries Management Plan for 2018 to 2023," said Phil Talmage, area fisheries supervisor for the DNR in Baudette, Minn. "Volunteers will give valuable stakeholder perspectives regarding important fisheries and habitat protection strategies for Lake of the Woods and the surrounding watershed."

Group members will meet five or six times between December and May to cover topics including walleye and sauger management, sportfish population objectives, habitat priorities and invasive species.

Talmage said protecting the high quality resources within Lake of the Woods is important.

"While walleye in Lake of the Woods are a big focus of the DNR's management efforts, the lake also offers a wide range of fishing and other recreational opportunities that are vital to local communities, important to northern Minnesota and of significant value statewide," Talmage said.

More info: DNR Baudette area fisheries office, (218) 634-2522.

-- Minnesota DNR

N.D. youth pheasant weekend set

North Dakota's two-day youth pheasant season is Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1. Legally licensed residents and nonresidents ages 15 and younger can hunt roosters statewide.

Resident youth hunters, regardless of age, must possess a fishing, hunting and furbearer certificate and general game and habitat license. Nonresident youth hunters from states that provide a reciprocal licensing agreement for North Dakota residents qualify for North Dakota resident licenses. Otherwise, nonresident youth hunters must purchase a nonresident small game license.

Shooting hours are one-half hour before sunrise to sunset. Youth ages 12 and older need to have passed a certified hunter education course. The daily bag limit and all other regulations for the regular pheasant season apply.

An adult at least 18 years of age must accompany the youth hunter in the field. The adult may not carry a firearm.

• More info: gf.nd.gov.

-- N.D. Game and Fish Department

Youth waterfowl trailer available

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department and Ducks Unlimited are teaming up to offer a trailer full of waterfowl hunting gear that is available to families with young hunters.

Purchased by the Game and Fish Department's Encouraging Tomorrow's Hunters grant program, the trailer is designed for families who don't have the appropriate gear for their young hunters to hunt waterfowl. The equipment is donated by Avery Outdoors.

Use of the trailer is free, and it is equipped with goose and duck decoys for field hunting, and two bags of floating duck decoys and marsh seats for hunting a wetland.

For more information, or to reserve equipment, contact the Ducks Unlimited office in Bismarck at (701) 355-3500.

-- N.D. Game and Fish Department

Be safe when hunting from boats

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department encourages waterfowlers hunting from boats to wear properly fitted life jackets while on the water.

Hunting jackets with built-in personal flotation devices are light and comfortable. In addition, wearing a life jacket will keep the overboard hunter afloat and slow the loss of critical body heat caused by exposure to cold water.

Capsizing and falling overboard from small boats are the most common types of fatal boating accidents for hunters.

Eight people have drowned in North Dakota waters since 1998 while hunting from a boat, and none were wearing life jackets, the department said.

-- N.D. Game and Fish Department

Did you know?

• Artists can submit entries for the 2018 Minnesota Walleye Stamp from Monday, Oct. 9, through Friday, Oct. 20. The voluntary walleye stamp validation costs $5 but is not required to fish for or keep walleyes in the state. The stamp contest offers no prizes, is open to Minnesota residents only, and the walleye must be the primary focus of the design. More info: mndnr.gov/stamps.

• The North Dakota Game and Fish Department, along with sponsors Pheasants Forever and Don Clement, are accepting a limited number of registrations for the Joe Clement Youth Pheasant Hunt on Sept. 30 near Regent, N.D. As of Monday, six openings remained for kids age 11 to 15. Info: John Mazur, Game and Fish hunter education coordinator, (701) 328-6316 or jmazur@nd.gov.

-- Compiled by Brad Dokken