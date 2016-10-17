TALKIN' with DOKKEN: Are battery-powered augers any good?

A. I don't have any experience with other electric augers, but I tried an ION last winter and absolutely loved it.

I bought one a couple of weeks later.

Small gasoline engines and I don't get along very well, and since I'm not exactly what you'd call mechanically savvy, that became a real disadvantage on ice fishing trips. And in my world, at least, there's nothing more annoying on an ice fishing trip than fighting with a temperamental, cold-blooded auger.

The ION changed all that, and I very much doubt I'll ever go back to a gas auger.

The ION chewed through the ice as fast as any gas auger I'd ever used. Plus, there was no pulling 50 times on the starter rope, no gas spills and no exhaust fumes. Drilling a hole was as simple as strapping on the battery, flipping the switch and chewing through the ice.

We'll see how it works drilling through 4 feet of ice on Lake Winnipeg if I make it up there this winter, but so far, I've got nothing but good things to say about my ION.

There's a new model on the market for this winter, the ION X, which has a stronger battery touted as being able to drill through more than 1,000 inches of ice on a charge. It retails for more than $600, though, so I'll stick with my ION.

I might have to charge the battery more often, but I can live with that.

If you have a question for Talkin' with Dokken, call (701) 780-1148 or send an email to bdokken@gfherald.com.