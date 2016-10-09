Q. I'm looking to do some more fishing this fall than I've done in previous years. Do you have any recommendations on where to go?

A. One of my favorite fall destinations is the Manitoba side of the Red River. Provided, of course, you don't mind fishing in crowds. The Red River near Selkirk, Man., is busy in the fall for good reason: the potential for tangling with big "greenback" walleyes that can tip the scales at 10 pounds or more. These fish come upriver from Lake Winnipeg every fall, and if you hit it right, the rewards will be well worth the trip. It's not always a numbers game—in my experience, at least—but I'm more than happy to sacrifice numbers if there's a possibility of tangling with a trophy walleye.

Plus, anchoring and jigging is my favorite way to fish, and it's the go-to presentation for fall greenbacks.

Devils Lake also is a good bet in the fall. Especially if you hit it on a calm day. Longtime Devils Lake anglers say they catch their biggest walleyes this time of year, and the boat ramps aren't nearly as crowded as they are on a typical summer day.

Last, but certainly not least, the Ontario side of Lake of the Woods offers a veritable grab bag of fishing options in the fall, including walleyes, jumbo perch and slab crappies. Plus, the scenery is gorgeous. The Rainy River also can be a good fall bet, but in recent years, I've had better luck fishing Lake of the Woods just outside Lighthouse Gap.

