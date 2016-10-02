OUTDOORS NOTEBOOK

Minnesota hunters who didn't receive an antlerless deer permit in the lottery can obtain one of 12 surplus doe tags for deer Permit Area 260, which covers the northwest corner of Minnesota and borders North Dakota and Manitoba, the Department of Natural Resources said.

Permits will be available starting 5 p.m. Monday on a first-come, first-served basis, anywhere DNR licenses are sold or online at mndnr.gov/buyalicense. Both residents and nonresidents can purchase these permits but first must buy a firearms or muzzleloader deer license. Permits purchased online will be mailed. Orders by telephone will not be accepted.

In lottery deer areas, including Permit Area 260, firearm and muzzleloader license holders who intend to take an antlerless deer must possess an antlerless permit; otherwise, they are restricted to hunting bucks. The total bag limit for deer in lottery areas is one deer per year.

More info: mndnr.gov/deer.

-- Minnesota DNR

Did you know?

• North Dakota state law does not allow nonresidents to hunt on Game and Fish Department owned or managed lands during the first week of pheasant season. Private Land Open to Sportsmen acreage and state wildlife management areas are open to hunting by resident hunters only from Saturday through Oct. 14. Nonresidents still can hunt those days on other state-owned and federal lands, or private land.

• Waterfowlers hunting from boats should wear properly-fitted life jackets while on the water. Wearing a life jacket will keep hunters who fall overboard afloat and slow the loss of critical body heat caused by exposure to cold water. Capsizing and falling overboard from small boats are the most common types of fatal boating accidents for hunters. Eight people have drowned in North Dakota waters since 1998 while hunting from a boat, and none were wearing life jackets, the Game and Fish Department said.

-- compiled by Brad Dokken