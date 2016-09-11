NICE FISH
Pike released 32-inch minimum
• 41 inches—Aaron Lucht, Fargo, Devils Lake.
• 34 inches—Gary Hoefs, Grand Forks, Devils Lake.
• 32 inches—Josh Herrick, Jamestown, N.D., Devils Lake.
Catfish released 30-inch minimum
• 37½ and 36½ inches—Jeremy Cochran, Flagstaff, Ariz. (formerly of Grand Forks), Red River.
• 37, 36 and 36 inches—Tom Luney, Grand Forks, Red River.
Report your big fish tales to Brad Dokken at bdokken@gfherald.com, by phone at (701) 780-1148 or toll-free (800) 477-6572 ext. 148, or mail to Brad Dokken, c/o The Grand Forks Herald, 375 Second Ave. N., Box 6008, Grand Forks ND 58206-6008. Please include the angler's town of residence and whether the fish was kept or released.