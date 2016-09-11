Search
    NICE FISH

    By Brad Dokken Today at 1:00 p.m.
    N.D. Game and Fish Department photo

    Pike released 32-inch minimum

    • 41 inches—Aaron Lucht, Fargo, Devils Lake.

    • 34 inches—Gary Hoefs, Grand Forks, Devils Lake.

    • 32 inches—Josh Herrick, Jamestown, N.D., Devils Lake.

    Catfish released 30-inch minimum

    • 37½ and 36½ inches—Jeremy Cochran, Flagstaff, Ariz. (formerly of Grand Forks), Red River.

    • 37, 36 and 36 inches—Tom Luney, Grand Forks, Red River.

    Report your big fish tales to Brad Dokken at bdokken@gfherald.com, by phone at (701) 780-1148 or toll-free (800) 477-6572 ext. 148, or mail to Brad Dokken, c/o The Grand Forks Herald, 375 Second Ave. N., Box 6008, Grand Forks ND 58206-6008. Please include the angler's town of residence and whether the fish was kept or released.

    Brad Dokken

    Brad Dokken is editor of the Herald's Northland Outdoors section and also works as a copy editor and page designer. Dokken joined the Herald company in November 1985 as a copy editor for Agweek magazine and joined the Herald staff in 1989. He worked as a copy editor in the features and news departments before becoming outdoors editor in 1998. He also writes a blog called Compass Points. A Roseau, Minn., native, Dokken is a graduate of Bemidji State University. 

