Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

UPDATE: Tornadoes spotted in Red River Valley, hail hits Grand Forks County

    NICE FISH

    By Brad Dokken Today at 9:45 a.m.

    Walleye released 25-inch minimum

    • 30 inches—Bruce Smith, Athens, Ala., Oak Lake, Ont.

    • 29½ inches — Don Dubuque, Grand Forks, Oak Lake, Ont.

    • 29 inches—Kyle Krein, Devils Lake, Devils Lake.

    • 28 inches—Marlene Sauve, Red Lake Falls, Minn., Lake of the Woods (Buffalo Bay, Man.).

    • 25 inches—Duane Renisch, Valley City, N.D., Devils Lake.

    Northern pike released 32-inch minimum

    • 38 inches—Connor Cleven, 10, Thief River Falls, Lake of the Woods.

    • 34 inches—Cody Bergman, Phoenix, Lake of the Woods, Ont.

    • 33 inches—Jeff Schneider, Bismarck, Devils Lake.

    Channel catfish released 30-inch minimum

    • 37 inches—Kim Fundingsland, Minot, Red River.

    • 35 inches—Robert Petry, Minot, Red River.

    Perch released 13-inch minimum

    • 14 inches—Kim Johnson, New Rockford, N.D., Devils Lake.

    White bass kept 3-pound minimum

    • 3 pounds, 4 ounces—Peggy Fetch, Bismarck, East Devils Lake.

    Report your big fish tales to Brad Dokken at bdokken@gfherald.com, by phone at (701) 780-1148 or toll-free (800) 477-6572 ext. 148, or mail to Brad Dokken, c/o The Grand Forks Herald, 375 Second Ave. N., Box 6008, Grand Forks ND 58206-6008. Please include the angler's town of residence and whether the fish was kept or released.

    Explore related topics:outdoorsfishingFishingnice fishWalleyeNorthern pikeLake of the Woods
    Brad Dokken

    Brad Dokken is editor of the Herald's Northland Outdoors section and also works as a copy editor and page designer. Dokken joined the Herald company in November 1985 as a copy editor for Agweek magazine and joined the Herald staff in 1989. He worked as a copy editor in the features and news departments before becoming outdoors editor in 1998. He also writes a blog called Compass Points. A Roseau, Minn., native, Dokken is a graduate of Bemidji State University. 

    BDokken@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1148
    Advertisement