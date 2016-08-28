NICE FISH
Walleye released 25-inch minimum
• 30 inches—Bruce Smith, Athens, Ala., Oak Lake, Ont.
• 29½ inches — Don Dubuque, Grand Forks, Oak Lake, Ont.
• 29 inches—Kyle Krein, Devils Lake, Devils Lake.
• 28 inches—Marlene Sauve, Red Lake Falls, Minn., Lake of the Woods (Buffalo Bay, Man.).
• 25 inches—Duane Renisch, Valley City, N.D., Devils Lake.
Northern pike released 32-inch minimum
• 38 inches—Connor Cleven, 10, Thief River Falls, Lake of the Woods.
• 34 inches—Cody Bergman, Phoenix, Lake of the Woods, Ont.
• 33 inches—Jeff Schneider, Bismarck, Devils Lake.
Channel catfish released 30-inch minimum
• 37 inches—Kim Fundingsland, Minot, Red River.
• 35 inches—Robert Petry, Minot, Red River.
Perch released 13-inch minimum
• 14 inches—Kim Johnson, New Rockford, N.D., Devils Lake.
White bass kept 3-pound minimum
• 3 pounds, 4 ounces—Peggy Fetch, Bismarck, East Devils Lake.
Report your big fish tales to Brad Dokken at bdokken@gfherald.com, by phone at (701) 780-1148 or toll-free (800) 477-6572 ext. 148, or mail to Brad Dokken, c/o The Grand Forks Herald, 375 Second Ave. N., Box 6008, Grand Forks ND 58206-6008. Please include the angler's town of residence and whether the fish was kept or released.